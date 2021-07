SEATTLE — The Yankees have been incredibly rude guests during their stay at T-Mobile Park. On Tuesday night, the visitors kicked off the series with eight runs in the first three innings on their way to a blowout win. On Wednesday, they jumped all over the Mariners’ representative for the upcoming All-Star Game, getting five runs in the first two innings off Yusei Kikuchi. The Yankees went on to win Wednesday night’s game by a score of 5-4, while getting a save from somebody not named Chapman.