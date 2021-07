ADA, Ohio — While the Vax-a-Million sweepstakes wasn't as big of a success as intended across the state, a similar program may help get vaccines up on a smaller scale. Like many universities, Ohio Northern University made a big push at the end of last school year to help their students get vaccinated. Currently, ONU says they have about 60 percent of their returning students vaccinated, but they'd like to reach 70 percent by the fall semester.