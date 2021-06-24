Community Associations Institute (CAI) New Jersey Recognizes FirstService Residential-Managed Regency at Monroe Board

The City of Jacksonville proudly awarded a city council resolution to the United States Marine Corps on Monday, recognizing their contributions to a post COVID-19 economy. Since early January, the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville has been the site of Operation ROM, the United States Marine Corps’ Restriction of Movement recruiting mission. Many hotel employees who were out of work were brought back to Jacksonville as a result of the influx of recruits, providing a much needed surge within the tourism industry. The new recruits, referred to as “poolees'' by Colonel Riccoh Player, were instructed to stay at the Hyatt for a 14-day quarantine session. After this period, they were sent on to Parris Island, a main recruit training site in South Carolina.