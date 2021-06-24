UPSTACK Acquires Enterprise Network Consulting Firm PacTech Partners

The leader in zero-trust, anti-phishing solutions Chairs industry group and releases new product to establish BIMI as a baseline for email security. Valimail, the global leader in zero-trust, authentication-based solutions, announces general availability of Amplify, giving clients the ability to display their logo alongside authenticated email messages. Furthermore, the company’s founding and involvement in the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard enables Gmail, AOL, Yahoo Mail, Fastmail and other mailbox providers to display logos next to an email message, indicating it has been authenticated.