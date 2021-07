When does a true statement, subject to certain qualifications, find itself so twisted it becomes a lie? When does the truth become mere political propaganda?. A contender arrives via the New York Times's op-ed from Gabriel Zucman. He tells us that the amount of GDP paid in the corporate income tax has fallen from 4% to 2% since 1960. This is true so far as it goes. But it's also terribly misleading. Zucman is pretending that corporations are paying half the tax they used to pay, which isn't true in the slightest.