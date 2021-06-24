Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vistas, 'Young Forever'

By Stephen Thompson
wunc.org
 18 days ago

Right as the world was locking down last year, the Scottish band Vistas began its long, glorious campaign to overwhelm the world with sunny power-pop uplift. In hindsight, the group's wonderful debut album, Everything Changes in the End, might have been too buoyant for the times, so it's coming back for another round: What Were You Hoping to Find? comes out Aug. 20. In the album's newest single, "Young Forever," singer Prentice Robertson overcomes fear and doubt via the hopeful promise of new love — a blast of optimism that finally, at long last, suits the times.

www.wunc.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Boilen
Person
Linda Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#Music Video#Young Forever#Vistas#Scottish#Npr Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
NPR

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.
Musickmuw.org

Lyndsey McKenna

From a sun-drenched spot outside Electric Lady Studios, Jack Antonoff and company perform intimate revisions of songs from their forthcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Fans Will Almost Certainly Recognize Taylor Swift's New Single. ,. Taylor Swift's latest music is a rerecorded version of her hit: "Love...
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Bleachers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Both as producer extraordinaire and artist in...
Musicmusictech.net

My Forever Studio

Podcast S3 Ep6: Thomas Gold’s software skyscraper studio. The German producer and DJ joins us to talk soft synths, vocal production and why Berlin beats LA. Taking a trip to fantasy forever land this time is Australian producer, singer and songwriter Kučka. Her signature style of experimental pop music is laced...
EntertainmentState College

The Forever Purge

All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. (1 hr 43 min)
Theater & DanceEDMTunes

Don Diablo Tries Out Theater With ‘Forever Young’

Did I just say Don Diablo is taking a hit at the theater world? Yes, you read correctly. Don Diablo is teaming up with Fourmation Entertainment to create Forever Young, a high-tech theatre experience. In detail, Forever Young will tell an intense love story of superstar Liam Nova and his talented childhood sweetheart Julia, as they grapple with the darker side of fame and the impact of social media. This story will create a new style of how we listen to EDM all over the world.
MusicPunknews.org

Forever Unclean: “Scars”

Danish punks Forever Unclean are back with another all new Punknews Exclusive premiere videos for their song "Scars". The track is from the upcoming record titled Best. Best is set to be released this September through Disconnect Disconnect Records (UK), Hidden Home Records (US) and Nasty Cut Records (EU). See below to check out the video.
MusicNew Haven Register

Bleachers Premiere New Song for NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert' Series

Jack Antonoff reunited with his Bleachers bandmates at Electric Lady Studios, where they recorded their upcoming album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, to perform a few songs from the record for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Kicking things off with an unreleased song, “91,” Antonoff sang and played...
Portland, ORopb.org

Helado Negro — “Gemini and Leo”

Musician Rogerto Carlos Lange drops his sixth feature-length recording, “Fall In,” as Helado Negro on Oct. 22 via 4AD. The first single off that album is the funky “Gemini and Leo.” The song features instrumental work by Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Zenizen’s Opal Hoyt, which propels the track with delicate jauntiness while Lange lyrically paints the picture of a couple immersed in a cosmic connection. It’s a great addition to any summertime playlist.
Capon Bridge, WVHampshire Review

'Forever changed'

CAPON BRIDGE — It’s nearly impossible to hear the words “The River House” and not think about director Jo Murray. She’s seen TRH through its conception, through the expansion of programs, facilities and, yes, a global pandemic. And now, after 5 years at the helm, she’s moving on to the next chapter of her career.
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Music review: Flatlanders' new album offers their welcome twang

The Flatlanders "Treasure of Love" (Rack'em Records/Thirty Tigers) Never has the tremulous twang that is unmistakably Jimmie Dale Gilmore been more welcome than after a year and a half of pandemic strangeness. Listening to The Flatlanders' "Treasure of Love" is like strolling into a corner honky-tonk and discovering an old...
Celebritieswaer.org

Sidney Madden

Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same. Originally from...
Musickosu.org

Kalie Shorr, 'Love Child'

Kalie Shorr has spent years putting her spin on songs with viral covers; on "Love Child," Shorr writes her own origin story, embedded with references to the music that soundtracked it. The first single from her forthcoming I Got Here By Accident EP transforms the tradition of proving your bona fides, offering up her outsider autobiography (shout out, fellow "church camp kid with tarot cards"!) with precision. Lyrically, Shorr pays homage to the Fleetwood Mac and Nirvana tunes that sustained her; she recalls early memories of hearing "Rhiannon," and also the memory of her sister, Ashley Rhiannon.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis release their first album as artists

Forty years after making their first record, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are recording under their own names for the first time. In the interim, the Minneapolis-launched duo produced 16 No. 1 pop songs, collected five Grammys and landed in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 1981, they were members...
Posted by
Forbes

Sunday Conversation: Questlove On Making The Brilliant, Must-See Film ‘Summer Of Soul,’

Strictly as a concert film, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's directorial debut, Summer Of Soul, is a masterpiece and a massively historical document. To present the world 52 years later with unearthed footage of B.B. King, then 19-year-old Stevie Wonder, Sly And The Family Stone as they got ready to go on a run as arguably the most dynamic live act in the world, Nina Simone and so much more, is an astonishing gift.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

Eric Clapton: 7 of His Best Cover Songs

Eric Clapton has been a musical monarch for over a half-century. Rolling Stone deemed him the second greatest rock guitarist of all time (Hendrix is #1, in case you were wondering). He’s a three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his solo career as well as his associations with Cream and The Yardbirds. And Clapton has made an even more profound impact with his public recovery from addiction and the building of his own rehab center in Antigua.
Theater & DanceNew Haven Register

Jesse Malin Previews New Double Album With Topical Roots-Rock Song 'State of the Art'

Jesse Malin may not drive much in his Lower East Side stomping grounds, but the New York City songwriter often puts his listeners in the passenger seat. Onstage he tells a story about riding around as a kid with his absentee father, swerving around drunks in the street who, his dad said, “had too many sodas.” And he can write a book about his early days driving a moving van for the Manhattan elite. Malin returns to the car in his new song “State of the Art,” an upbeat roots-rock piano number that announces his upcoming double album, Sad and Beautiful World.
Entertainment48hills.org

Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ purposefully hands 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival its flowers

Jimi Hendrix was the only artist who asked to be a part of The Harlem Cultural Festival. That’s right. A weekly series of six concerts put on in Harlem’s Mt. Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) during the summer of 1969, featuring 25 artists that played to over 300,000 attendees. It seemed to be the right setting for some Hendrix magic, the right moment to make that undeniable connection with Harlem, USA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy