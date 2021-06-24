Cancel
LexisNexis Announces Market Standards Data-Driven Practical Guidance for Finance and Employment

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced the launch of Market Standards – Finance, and the upcoming launch of Market Standards – Employment, two new data-driven enhancements within its industry-leading Practical Guidance® solution. Market Standards combines the industry’s most robust deal point analysis capabilities with powerful data visualizations, empowering legal professionals to efficiently and confidently provide thorough, accurate advice to clients. With these new Market Standards offerings, LexisNexis extends its leadership position in data-driven practical guidance.

