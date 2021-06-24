LexisNexis Announces Market Standards Data-Driven Practical Guidance for Finance and Employment

ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Based in Atlanta, GA, Buy The Right Practice, http://www.buytherightpractice.com, is comprised of a dream team of effective owner dentists and experts. These knowledgeable consultants strive to ensure private dentists receive the same advantages that corporate dentistry does when looking to buy dental practices. This informative book identifies eight practice characteristics that were directly correlated with the success and growth of a practice. ‘The 8 Secrets of Buying the Right Dental Practice’ provides a proven system that can be followed to know exactly what to do and what to look for in a practice purchase. It is a must-read for any dentist going into practice ownership. Using the principles in the book, dentists can avoid buying the wrong practice which could lead to years of performing types of dentistry that they never wanted to and, at worst, significantly less income than peers in more opportune areas. Buying a dental practice is a big decision and takes planning in order to do it well. The steps outlined in this publication can help dentists find the best practice for their circumstances.