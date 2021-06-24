Cancel
Lecanto, FL

NCCB presents ‘The Heartland of America’ concerts

Cover picture for the articleThe Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) is pleased to announce the upcoming concert “The Heartland of America” on July 3-4. “This patriotic program consists of music from musicals, folk songs, nursery rhymes, theme parks, heroes, pop songs, American pride, faith, America’s heartland, armed forces, American fanfares and marches,” said NCCB conductor J. Craig Lilly. “Musically, there is something for everyone to enjoy and reflect upon about our great country.”

