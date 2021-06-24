Woodard Cleaning & Restoration Winner of St. Louis Magazine's A-List 2021 Award

OAKVILLE, Mo. — Just because it's summer doesn't mean it isn't time for some spring cleaning. It's what Dave and Jenny Bess do every season. "He started walking with me," explains Jenny, "and it was really nice. We could catch up on our day and catch up on what the kids were doing. The second or third time, he said I saw some trash up the street. Next time we go for a walk we're bringing a trash bag with us. I'm like 'wow, okay do-gooder, whatever.'"