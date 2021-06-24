Canadian Handcrafted Jewelry Brand Carolily Finery Raises $10,000 from ClearAngel

I was never a jewelry girl before the pandemic, but when I could no longer dress up on the daily, at-home accessorizing became an absolute essential. Putting on my rings in the morning and layering up some necklaces to wear for a Zoom call became the highlights of my morning! Now that fashion is back and my sartorial itch has been scratched, I find I’m still leaning into jewelry more than ever before—and lucky me, I’ve found a new favorite brand for cool pieces that has yet to blown up on TikTok. But it’s only a matter of time! Let me be the first to give JOEYBABY a well-deserved hype-up.