There’s this knee jerk reaction most people have when they hear mention of the royal family. Images flash through our minds of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry... you know, what some of us might call the main characters. But they are merely a fraction of the family, to be honest. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children together, who went on to give them eight grandchildren and a whopping 11 great-grandchildren. And counting.