Gordon Monson: Sports editor Joe Baird ends an era at The Tribune

Thursday marks the end of an era for The Tribune’s Sports section and, beyond that, for The Trib as a whole. Joe Baird, who has worked here for … what, four decades? … swings the pick in the salt mine as sports editor for this last day, as he, like Douglas MacArthur’s old soldier, fades away into the next part of his life, which is bound to be good, bound to be fulfilling, doing whatever he chooses. Maybe he’ll head off to T-Mobile Park to watch the Mariners play, maybe he’ll make his way to Fenway or Wrigley. Perhaps he’ll float on a raft in a pool somewhere.