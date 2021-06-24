Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gordon Monson: Sports editor Joe Baird ends an era at The Tribune

By Gordon Monson
Salt Lake Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday marks the end of an era for The Tribune’s Sports section and, beyond that, for The Trib as a whole. Joe Baird, who has worked here for … what, four decades? … swings the pick in the salt mine as sports editor for this last day, as he, like Douglas MacArthur’s old soldier, fades away into the next part of his life, which is bound to be good, bound to be fulfilling, doing whatever he chooses. Maybe he’ll head off to T-Mobile Park to watch the Mariners play, maybe he’ll make his way to Fenway or Wrigley. Perhaps he’ll float on a raft in a pool somewhere.

www.sltrib.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Macarthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Sports World#Trib#Mariners#The Tribune S Sports#Fenway#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Gordon Monson: Mike Conley must be re-signed by the Jazz

The Jazz have to re-sign Mike Conley. There are alternatives, but none that aren’t difficult or farfetched. A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column discussing the problems with the Conley re-signing on the Jazz’s end, what with the point guard’s durability issues over the past two seasons. At that time, it was pretty clear that, despite the risks, they should pay the man.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Gordon Monson: Quit blaming Quin Snyder for the Utah Jazz’s playoff demise and look at the real issue moving forward

It’s been a couple of weeks since the Jazz were bounced from the playoffs in Game 6 by the Clippers, a defeat that crushed Donovan Mitchell and his teammates, most of whom said the loss was the toughest they’ve endured in a long, long time, maybe ever. That’s what happens when expectations are so high and the results are so low. It’s what happens when you’re up 25 points in the third quarter, and you lose by 12.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Gordon Monson: What kind of state are we? What kind of state can we be? It’s time to eradicate racism in Utah, once and for all.

Let’s speak from the heart here. I’ve gotten a lot of response from readers on a recent column about Donovan Mitchell’s difficulty in handling the Jazz’s playoff loss and his discomfort with some aspects of life in Utah, or, more accurately, with the way some people think about and act on matters of race, equality, justice, fairness and education. He expressed an interest in talking with lawmakers here about critical race theory.
NFLPosted by
WABE

A New Era Dawns In College Sports, As The NCAA Scrambles To Keep Up

A new era in college sports begins this week. Following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness — known by its abbreviation “NIL” — at least seven states will put into effect NIL laws, on Thursday. The laws allow athletes to make money for things like endorsement deals, signing autographs and social media content.
MLBThe News-Gazette

From the sports editor's desk | Smith keeps chasing MLB dream

CHAMPAIGN — Luke Smith is working on developing a cut fastball. In addition to his four-seam fastball that he routinely throws in the low 90s. To mix in his with his curveball, changeup and slider. “I want to have a breaking ball that’s a little bit harder than a slider,”...
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

Ryan Gregory named Sun Prairie Star sports editor

Ryan Gregory has assumed the role of sports editor at the Sun Prairie Star, effective July 6, 2021. He comes to Sun Prairie by way of Indianapolis, Ind., where he doubled as a student at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis (IUPUI) and as an employee at The Indianapolis Star. The 23-year-old...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The next era of college sports

College athletics have been part of the fabric of American society for well over a century. From this day forward, they will never be the same. The news: The NCAA on Wednesday officially suspended its rules prohibiting athletes from profiting off their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The backdrop: The...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reacts To The Changes In College Sports

College sports, as we now know them, are changing for the better. And it’s long overdue, if you ask college football legend Joe Burrow. College athletes will now be able to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. The NCAA made the ruling official Wednesday night. We’ve already seen a number of college athletes cash in on various endorsement deals.
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

Retired sports editor tells the story of another Cardinals trip to Oz

Shocked was the initial reaction after receiving an early April phone call from Sun Prairie High School baseball coach Rob Hamilton, saying that The Star sports editor, Jeff Seisser, had resigned and wondering who would be covering the Cardinals. He was wondering if this retired sports editor — having held the position for 38 years — would consider temporarily returning to report on his team.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Utes football: Why Oregon might be the toughest game on Utah’s schedule

The University of Utah football team will have a 2021 season. It will start on time, Sept. 2 vs. in-state FCS power Weber State. It will have a full 12-game regular season, it will very likely include a sold-out Rice-Eccles Stadium, which has announced 64 consecutive sellouts dating back to the 2010 opener vs. the University of Pittsburgh.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Coaching legend Dwaine Knight takes on new role with UNLV golf

Dwaine Knight is transitioning to a new role with the UNLV golf program he built into a national power. Knight is leaving his post as the program’s head coach to become the director of UNLV golf, the school announced Monday evening. Assistant coach A.J. McInerney, a former UNLV golfer, is the interim head coach for the 2021-22 season.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: 5-star ATH Makai Lemon ISO 7v7 tournament highlights

Five-star composite athlete Makai Lemon has put on a show at local 7v7 tournaments this summer. His connection with Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson has been on display - to the point where the two can share a look prior to the snap and connect in the end zone for a touchdown. The two have played together since they were seven years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy