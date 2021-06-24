Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland Athletics' Mike Fiers likely not throwing another month after injection

By ESPN.com
ESPN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas -- Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers likely won't throw for at least another four weeks after an injection for his sprained right elbow. Manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Fiers, who last pitched May 6, won't need surgery after he felt discomfort when trying to resume throwing this week. Fiers, who has made only two starts this season and hasn't pitched since May 6, visited with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday.

www.espn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Bob Melvin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Prp#A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Astros fans throw block of cheese on field for Mike Fiers

The Astros have dealt with fans on the road throwing inflatable trash cans on the field to mock their sign-stealing, trash can-banging system. During a 4-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday, an Astros fan struck back. In the bottom of the eighth inning, a fan threw something that looked...
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

A’s Chris Bassitt makes first career All-Star team as replacement

Over the course of his Oakland A’s career, Chris Bassitt went from reluctant swingman in a starter’s body to ace of the starting staff. The cherry on top of his transformation: Bassitt’s first All-Star appearance this season. Bassitt will join Matt Olson as A’s representatives in Denver for as an...
MLBRuidoso News

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

The Texas Rangers (31-48) and Oakland Athletics (47-34) play the second game of a three-game set Wednesday with a 9:40 p.m. ET first pitch at Oakland Coliseum. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Rangers vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Kolby Allard is the projected starting...
SportsCBS Sports

Athletics' Mark Canha: Receives PRP injections

Canha doesn't have any structural damage in his left hip and received PRP injections to both hips Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 32-year-old had surgery on his left hip back in 2016, so it's good news he's dealing with tendinitis and not any structural problems. Canha will likely take it easy for a few days after receiving the injections, and a return timeline should come into focus once he's cleared to resume workouts.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Throwing another bullpen

Carrasco (hamstring) will throw a full bullpen session Saturday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Carrasco threw his first full bullpen session recently, and the team was pleased with his performance. The right-hander will have another throwing session as a result, and he could progress to facing hitters at some point if he performs well once again. Manager Luis Rojas said that the team hopes Carrasco could return from the injured list sometime in late July or early August.
MLBAthletics Nation

Five of the Greatest Oakland Athletics Players of All Time

The Oakland Athletics has a long and illustrious history. The A’s have won nine World Series titles in addition to 15 American League pennants and 17 West Division titles, thanks to producing some incredible baseball players over the years. The A’s are flying high in the AL West this season,...
BaseballFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pitching/Throwing drills with young athletes

There’s a new indoor baseball facility for young athletes to work on all aspects of their game. Brian Kramp is checking out some of the pitching and throwing drills they use at Heavy Hitters.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 Series Preview: Oakland Athletics @ Houston Astros

The A’s arrive in town hoping to regain the top spot in the AL West after the Astros slipped past them to reclaim the crown. Down 3.5 games they won’t be able to do it during this series, but a series win or sweep by the Astros would make the hole they currently find themselves in that much more difficult to climb out of.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws another bullpen session

Strasburg (neck) completed a 60-pitch bullpen session Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The right-hander threw a 51-pitch session Friday and continues ramping up his workload as he returns from a neck strain. However, Strasburg has yet to pitch against live hitters, and he'll likely need to do so before beginning a rehab assignment.
MLBFOX Sports

Kaprielian scheduled to start for Oakland against Texas

Oakland Athletics (50-40, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-53, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-8, 5.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) LINE: Rangers +127, Athletics -146; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBFOX Sports

Oakland 4 runs in 11th to beat Rangers 8-4 in game of solos

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and the Oakland Athletics went on to beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Saturday. “Ride the wave,” Lowrie said. “We had a big inning, and I think that was good...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brock Holt leading off for Texas on Saturday

Texas Rangers utility-man Brock Holt is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Holt will handle third base responsibilities after Charlie Culberson was given a breather against their division rivals. In a lefty versus righty matchup against James Kaprielian, our models project Holt to score 7.8 FanDuel points at...
MLBthedallasnews.net

A's outlast Rangers in 11 innings

Jed Lowrie hit one of Oakland's four homers and delivered a tie-breaking single during a four-run 11th inning as the Athletics outlasted the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Lowrie, who also doubled, broke a 4-4 tie with his run-scoring hit to right field in the 11th. After...
Baseballnumberfire.com

Skye Bolt in left field for Athletics on Saturday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Bolt will make his 20th outfield appearance after Seth Brown was shifted to right field and Stephen Piscotty was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, Bolt's FanDuel salary stands at...
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs place Asdrubal Cabrera on 10-day IL, reinstate Kole Calhoun

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced several roster moves on Saturday. The D-backs have placed infielder Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain. In corresponding moves, Arizona reinstated outfielder Kole Calhoun (strained left hamstring) from the 60-day injured list and recalled infielder/outfielder Andrew Young from Triple-A...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Wainwright, Cardinals to take on Williams, Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (44-46, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-46, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -101, Cardinals -114; over/under is even.
MLBYardbarker

MLB Draft Roundtable: Who Will The Rangers Select At No. 2?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The day is finally here. The MLB Draft kicks off tonight in Denver, and there is a lot of pressure on the Texas Rangers to get their first round pick right. The Rangers have the second overall pick in this year's draft. The franchise hasn't had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy