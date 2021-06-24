Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

WSAZ Now Desk | Blood drive at W.Va. State Capitol in honor of Del. Danielle Walker’s son

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On June 19, W.Va. House of Delegates member Danielle Walker lost her son Demetry Walker after a battle with leukemia. Walker was planning an upcoming blood drive in Morgantown and wanted to generate five donations of blood for every blood product used in his treatment. Del. Danielle Walker joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the blood drive happening in his honor Thursday at the West Virginia State Capitol from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Charleston, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#W Va#Wsaz#House Of Delegates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy