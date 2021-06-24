Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Crash Drive 3 has been announced for PC and consoles, releases in July

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM2H has announced the existence and release date of Crash Drive 3, which is set to be released on July 8th. Crash Drive 3 has been confirmed for PC via Steam and Epic Game Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. You can check out some gameplay in the announcement trailer below.

www.thesixthaxis.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Xbox One#Android#Xbox Series X#M2h#Epic Games Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Blightbound Making its Way to PC and Console on July 27

The multiplayer dungeon crawler from Devovler Digital, Blightbound, is making its way to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on July 27. The new version of the game will feature cross-play abilities that will allow 3 players to team up with one another to face off with Blight, a mysterious and corrupting fog that has engulfed the mountain abode. With new and improved handcrafted dungeons and puzzles, players will be able to assume the role of a warrior, assassin, or mage to take on various challenges and to defeat powerful ‘bosses.’
Video GamesGematsu

Nacon and Teyon announce RoboCop: Rogue City for consoles, PC

Publisher Nacon and Terminator: Resistance developer Teyon have announced RoboCop: Rogue City for consoles and PC (Steam). Specific consoles were not announced. It will launch in 2023. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Become the iconic part man, part machine, all cop hero as you...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Top-down shooter Space Punks announced for PC and consoles

Jagex Partners and Polish developer Flying Wild Hog have announced their latest game, Space punks. This top-down shooter RPG is the first title from Jagex Partners and will be in Early Access for PC on July 14 and on consoles in 2022. A new trailer has been released (see below) that gives a taste of the loot-shooting action.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact update 2.0 release date has apparently been revealed

Genshin Impact has taken the gaming industry by storm over the last ten months, but the recent updates didn't receive much love from the community. A significant increase of banner re-runs and simple festival events has led many players to ask the question - when will the filler updates end?
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Atari to release new premium video games for consoles and PC

Atari has announced (via GI) that the company will be pivoting from free-to-play mobile games to producing major “premium games on all platforms.”. While specifics on devices weren’t mentioned in the announcement, “all platforms” likely includes Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles families in addition Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Ad Infinitum is a WWI First-Persons Survival Horror Game, Announces for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Hekate have announced World War I first-person survival horror game, Ad Infinitum, for consoles and PC Steam. It will launch in 2023. Ad Infinitum is a first-person survival horror game with a focus on atmosphere and story. Experience the great war from the perspective of a German soldier. In this surreal war-torn nightmare, you must overcome pain, despair and corruption while fighting for your life and sanity. Can you escape the horrors of war?
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Sci-fi Mecha Action Platformer Blackwind Announced for PC and Consoles

Publisher Blowfish Studios and Drakkar Dev (War Tech Fighters) have announced Blackwind, their new science-fiction mecha action platformer game. As a human mining colony on the planet Medusa-42 combats an invasion by fearsome aliens known as the Raknos, an unlikely pair of heroes rise to action. James Hawkins, a teen with no formal training, finds himself in a Battle Frame mecha suit. Determined to push back the Raknos, save the colony, and find his father, James — and Blackwind, the Battle Frame’s sentient AI — are thrown into a battle unlike anything Medusa-42 has seen before.
Video GamesPosted by
Reuters

"Cyberpunk 2077" tops PS4 downloads after Sony store return

July 12 (Reuters) - “Cyberpunk 2077”, the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt, topped PS4 downloads on Sony’s PlayStation Store last month in the ten days after its return to the platform. The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December shortly after...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New Nintendo Switch (OLED) Console Release Date and More Announced

While there were no new hardware announcements from Nintendo at E3 2021, the company has surprisingly announced the New Nintendo Switch console today. The good news about the console is that it will be released later this year!. The Nintendo Switch (OLED) model releases worldwide on October 8th, 2021. This...
Video Gamesnerdreactor.com

New RoboCop Game Coming to Consoles and PC

RoboCop is an iconic cyborg cop who protects the city of Detroit against villains, and he’s been getting some love in the video game world with the Mortal Kombat franchise. But for those wanting to play as the supercop in his own adventure, they’ll be in for a treat. Today, Nacon, Teyon and MGM have announced their partnership in developing the all-new video game, RoboCop: Rogue City, set for release in 2023 for consoles and PC.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong has been postponed: it will be released in 2022

On the occasion of Nacon Connect, the developers of Big Bad Wolf showed a new cinematic trailer for Vampire The Masquerade Swansong centered on Gabel, the vampire with 300 years. Unfortunately, the studio also released not particularly positive news for those anxiously awaiting the title role. Initially scheduled to launch later this year, Vampire The Masquerade Swansong will be released no earlier than February 2022, as specified by Nacon and Big Bad Wolf. The title will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and, with specially optimized versions, also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.The project aims to deliver in the hands of the player a deep single-player experience in which personal decisions will play a crucial role in the course of the adventure. It will be possible to play the role of three vampires belonging to the Camarilla clans, and their stories will intertwine to change the fate of the city of Boston. Until now we have been able to deepen our knowledge of the aforementioned Gabel and also of the enigmatic Lisha. Swansong is just one of the many projects currently in development set in the World of Darkness universe. Among the other titles that we await we have the battle royale Bloodhunt and especially Bloodlines 2, which, however, has faced serious development problems that have sanctioned its postponement to 2022.
Video GamesKotaku

Cheat Maker: New Aimbot 'Undetectable' On Consoles, PC

Cheaters never prosper, but they sure do proliferate like roaches. On July 4, a video (which Kotaku has reviewed but will not disclose) was released on YouTube announcing a new cheat that promises to work on “any” platform, including consoles. The new cheat program has the typical anti-competitive features like...
TechnologyDIY Photography

Sony’s expected ZV-E10 announcement on July 7th has been postponed

Sony had scheduled an announcement via YouTube streaming event for July 7th, but that event has now been postponed over what is rumoured to be “inappropriate” timing for people in China. July 7th marks the anniversary of the “Marco Polo Bridge Incident” in 1937. No official reason, however, has been mentioned by Sony.
Video GamesNintendo Life

A Dusk Diver Sequel Has Been Announced For Switch

The 2019 Musou-style RPG action hack-and-slash Dusk Diver is getting a sequel and it's coming to the Nintendo Switch this winter. Dusk Diver 2 being developed by Wanin Games and published by Justdan International. The original game told the story of an innocent high school student who was thrown into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy