Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

New Las Vegas casino bets on post-Covid recovery

By Ethan Miller
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZx8r_0aePZSV500
Resorts World Las Vegas, will have 3,500 hotel rooms and house a 5,000-seat theater where stars like Celine Dion and Katy Perry have booked shows /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

A giant new Las Vegas casino opening Thursday is betting that receding fears of Covid-19 will bring a strong recovery in the international gambling hub.

The venue, Resorts World Las Vegas, will have 3,500 hotel rooms and house a 5,000-seat theater where stars like Celine Dion and Katy Perry are scheduled to perform in the coming months. There will also be 1,400 slot machines.

Developed by the Genting Group of Malaysia, the $4.3 billion project will be one of the biggest resorts ever on the Las Vegas Strip, which is home to the Bellagio, Caesars Palace and other famed casinos.

After shutting down during the most severe stretch of the pandemic, Las Vegas casinos reopened in June 2020 with face-mask requirements and other strict protocols.

Tourism has been picking up gradually, but the recovery is still a work in progress, and conventions, a key business source, have yet to fully resume.

Unemployment in Las Vegas stood at nine percent in April, compared with the national level of 5.7 percent. The city's unemployment rate in April 2020 was 31.7 percent, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The city's casinos were cleared in May to remove mask mandates for vaccinated visitors. Local officials on June 1 lifted other restrictions, including on large gatherings.

Founded in 1965, Genting manages casinos in Malaysia, Britain and in New York. The group also has investments in palm oil plantations, power generation and life sciences and biotechnology.

The company bought the Las Vegas property in 2013.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Celine Dion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Shows#Resorts World Las Vegas#The Genting Group#The Las Vegas Strip#Caesars Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Casinos
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
Related
teslarati.com

The Boring Company’s new flagship tunneling machine arrives in Las Vegas

The Boring Company (TBC) unleashed its new tunnel boring machine (TBM) named Prufrock in Las Vegas recently. Prufrock may help Elon Musk’s tunneling company build the Vegas Loop, which will feature several stops along popular tourist destinations in Las Vegas. TBC enthusiast @BoringPrufrock shared photos of the tunneling company’s newest...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Forbes

Brand New Las Vegas Mega-Resort Casino Changes The Face Of The Strip

As one of the world’s favorite tourism and vacation travel destinations, Las Vegas constantly has big, high-profile openings. But this week saw the biggest in many years. Resorts World Las Vegas is an all-new build with more than 3,500 rooms, immediately making it one of the ten biggest in a city famous for having the largest collection of the world’s largest hotels. In comparison, most recent hotel openings in the city have been renovations like the recent off-Strip Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (formerly Hard Rock - read review here) and the transformation of the Monte Carlo into the Park MGM under its original ownership (MGM Resorts). In terms of new builds, the latest was last fall’s Circa with “just” 777 rooms, also well off the Strip in old Downtown Vegas (read more about Circa here).
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

The Top 3 Slots to Play in Las Vegas Casinos

Las Vegas is the gambling mecca of the Western world. Naturally, being the gambling capital, the best casino games can be found here. With that in mind, top casinos offer the most played games. According to data analytics, these are the top 3 slots played in trending land casinos in Las Vegas!
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

One local slots player started the Independence Day with a bang, even though no fireworks were deployed. The winner hit the Dollar Storm Super Grand Progressive on Friday night at Rampart Casino for $164,336, according to a company spokesperson. The player chose to remain anonymous. Winners across the Las Vegas...
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas designer brings keen eye to casino projects

Nicole Dalton Williams grew up seven minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, and many of her childhood memories are of trips to that gambler’s paradise. She went to the Castaways with her father to place sports bets and rode the Circus Circus tram. Most Friday nights the family dined at a casino or club on the Strip.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

New Hotel Review: Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World

In a nutshell: I had a fine stay a the brand new Las Vegas Hilton just a few days after their opening on June 24, 2021. There were a few hiccups as this was just a few days after opening, but overall I had a nice stay. The Hilton rooms are comfortable and well appointed. The new casino complex isn’t quite fully up and running, but there are still plenty of dining options, staff were friendly, and the pool area is quite nice.
Las Vegas, NVrevolution935.com

Marshmello got new residency in Las Vegas for 2021

The superstar DJ, who recently released his new album ‘shockwave’ (we talk about it here), now got a new residency in Las Vegas for 2021. Marshmello will perform live from Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. It is not the first time that Marshmello plays in Las Vegas as a resident DJ; in fact, from 2016 to 2018, he performed live in several locations, and now he is back. The performance schedule is not completed yet, but you can take note of the confirmed initial appointments listed below:
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

It's time to try the new summertime cocktails in Las Vegas

Skip the pools, shopping and restaurants and make a mad dash to Circa Resort & Casino to try its new summertime cocktails. Recently released at two of the hotel’s top spots for cocktails, Legacy Club and Vegas Vickie’s, these seasonal treats will get you in the perfect mood to enjoy a spirited summer day or night.
Las Vegas, NVAmericajr.com

GALLERY: Fourth of July fireworks over the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE atop a parking garage in downtown Las Vegas to watch the Fourth of July fireworks from the Plaza Hotel & Casino. The property featured fireworks displayed for three nights in a row, July 2 – 4, 2021. Staged from multiple locations on the Plaza’s towers, the three nights of fireworks will be amazing shows for people downtown and visible for miles. Each night, the fireworks began at 10 p.m.
Nevada Stategamingintelligence.com

Record May for Nevada casinos as tourists return to Las Vegas

Nevada’s regulated gambling market has generated record total gaming win of $1.23bn in May as tourists returned to Las Vegas casinos. With land-based casinos allowed to return to 100 per cent capacity following more than a year of restrictions due to Covid-19, licensed operators generated gaming win of more than $1bn for the third consecutive month.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

New Bellagio exhibit in Las Vegas spotlights environment

Many things have changed in the last year, politically, culturally, technologically and financially, but there is one thing that hasn’t changed: The need to take care of the planet and its resources. And it’s this aspect of our world that’s the focus of the latest display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness.
GamblingMinneapolis Star Tribune

Las Vegas' newest casino is big, red and cashless

Resorts World Las Vegas, the biggest new-build casino on the Strip in more than a decade, opened late last month. It's very red, was several years in the making and covers about 88 acres. The casino is promoting its "completely seamless cashless wagering experience." The gaming floor covers 117,000 square feet. Retail offerings include a pop-up shop called Kardashian Kloset with items "hand selected by the family." Hilton is managing the hotel rooms — all 3,500 of them. Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all perform eventually at the 5,000-seat Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens in November.
Las Vegas, NVTravel Agent

Las Vegas Returns in Style

Las Vegas is back and ready to provide new entertainment options for travelers seeking that "Sin City" thrill. FlyOver, a new ride attraction, is set to launch in Las Vegas this fall. Located next door to Hard Rock Café and across the street from Park MGM, the overall experience takes about an hour door to door. Guests arrive in the attraction’s lobby, have a drink, and then board the ride, which is a “multi-sensory experience,” according to executives. The ride begins with a custom pre-show by Moment Factory, a multimedia studio specializing in immersive experiences, plus a pre-flight briefing. The actual “flying ride” is eight and a half minutes. The experience takes guests over iconic locations and natural wonders in the American West.

Comments / 0

Community Policy