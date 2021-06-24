GM free charging, Jaguar EVs, Canoo vs. Tesla structural battery: Today’s Car News

If an automaker wanted to convert people from EV skeptics to EV evangelists, it's hard to imagine a better vehicle for the job than the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It arrives in the familiar shape and size of the crossovers Americans love, at a price that competes with gas-powered alternatives, and with a design that gets noticed. The Mach-E has the range and charging speed to wave off the most common EV criticisms, and thanks to Electrify America's recent work, there's a nationwide charging network that makes long interstate trips not just possible but tolerable. For new EV converts, piloting a Mach-E isn't so different from driving a gas-burning SUV that it feels foreign, yet the experience is futuristic enough to be exciting. It's the right car to bring drivers along during this watershed moment as EVs transition from niche alternative to new normal.