GM free charging, Jaguar EVs, Canoo vs. Tesla structural battery: Today’s Car News

By Bengt Halvorson
Green Car Reports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanoo has a structural battery, but not like Tesla. Jaguar is shopping around for an EV platform. And GM is offering free late-night EV charging. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Jaguar recently canceled its all-electric XJ flagship, but now it’s looking for a new platform to underpin...

www.greencarreports.com

Ford
USPS
General Motors
Audi
Electric Vehicles
Porsche
EPA
Facebook
Cars
Tesla
CarsSFGate

What Is A Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle?

Electric cars and hybrid cars are both pretty easy to understand on their own. Electric cars are powered by electricity and get plugged-in to recharge. Hybrid cars use two or more power sources. But what’s a plug-in hybrid?. That’s a question a lot of consumers today would be hard-pressed to...
Detroit, MImitechnews.com

Ford F-150 Hybrid Can Recharge All-Electric Vehicles In An Emergency

DETROIT – A Ford F-150 Hybrid can charge electric cars that have run out of juice. Really. “Instead of using a tow truck to haul an electric car to a charger, why not just bring the charger directly to the car?” Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications manager, told the Free Press on Friday.
CarsJalopnik

We Live In The Tesla Era, Even If GM Started It: The Electric Car Timeline Part 3

It’s finally here, the last third of our electric car timeline, at least according to me, a man who has chosen to divide the nearly 200-year timeline of electric vehicles into three parts, mostly in a vain attempt to impress those people who kicked me out of various homes, parties, and minigolf courses over the years. This last era — the era we’re all in right now, as we speak, I’m calling the Tesla Era. Let’s look at it a bit, why not?
CarsCarscoops

Tesla Model 3 Gets Parking Ticket At GM Plant For Being A ‘Foreign’ Car

The Tesla Model 3 was recently revealed to be the most American vehicle you can buy, but according to one parking attendant at a GM facility, it is a ‘foreign’ car. An image recently surfaced on social media that shows a Model 3 hit with a parking violation at the General Motors Wentville Assembly plant in Missouri. The ticket states the Model 3 is a “foreign [car] in domestic lot”.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla vs Jaguar vs Audi battery pack comparison reveals stark differences

Automotive engineer Sandy Munro surveyed the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s battery pack in his latest video. He also compared the battery packs of prominent electric vehicles in the market, including the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. In a chart, Munro and his associates showed the stark differences between the battery...
CarsPosted by
Forbes

Tesla Model Y Is Hot But The Chevy Bolt EV Is A Steal: Deals Alert

As new EVs go, the Chevy Bolt is a steal. Meanwhile, Tesla continues to raises the price on its best-selling models. The Model Y is indisputably the hottest electric car in the U.S., with Tesla posting record sales in the second quarter for the Model 3 and Model Y combined. The Bolt also showed strong U.S. sales in the second quarter after ranking as the third best-selling EV in the first quarter behind the Model Y and Model 3.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Presenting Car and Driver's 2021 EV of the Year

If an automaker wanted to convert people from EV skeptics to EV evangelists, it's hard to imagine a better vehicle for the job than the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It arrives in the familiar shape and size of the crossovers Americans love, at a price that competes with gas-powered alternatives, and with a design that gets noticed. The Mach-E has the range and charging speed to wave off the most common EV criticisms, and thanks to Electrify America's recent work, there's a nationwide charging network that makes long interstate trips not just possible but tolerable. For new EV converts, piloting a Mach-E isn't so different from driving a gas-burning SUV that it feels foreign, yet the experience is futuristic enough to be exciting. It's the right car to bring drivers along during this watershed moment as EVs transition from niche alternative to new normal.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Tesla Model S | PH Used Buying Guide

Reliability and quality control problems on early cars. The future, so we are told, is electric. According to Tesla boss, rocket czar and let's not forget Paypal creator Elon Musk, it's going to be a right rosy electric future too. He has said that his cars are designed to last a lifetime. He may even have used the phrase '100 years' in that context, which would be amazing if it turns out to be true.
Carstorquenews.com

Tesla's 4680 Battery Cells Are Supposedly Spotted

Tesla's 4680 Battery Cells are supposedly spotted and this is a clue that they could be ready as a battery was spotted being signed by employees of Tesla. This could be the first 4680 structural battery pack and, if it is, is a really big deal for Tesla - about as important as the recent full self-driving v9 beta.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

GM Drops Wireless Charging From 2021 Tahoe, Yukon SUVs Over Chip Shortage

This isn't the first (nor won't be the last) feature to get axed due to the supply issues. The global semiconductor shortage has resulted in yet another tech feature getting yanked from General Motors' trucks. Folks looking to get into a new GM product that charges their phones wirelessly are out of luck, because wireless charging is getting axed from several of the company's most popular full-size SUVs.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model S Plaid With 50% Battery Charge Quicker Than Most Supercars

The Tesla Model S Plaid has been a big source of media hype for the electric automaker, and why not? It produces 1,020 horsepower and is so good that Tesla decided not to release its more powerful Plaid Plus sibling. The Model S Plaid is the latest in a long line of Model S variants, following on from Performance, P100D, P90D, and P85D models, and with each incarnation, the price has increased. But is it worth buying these high-performance Tesla models?

Comments / 0

