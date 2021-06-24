Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NYSL Mayhem revealed as Andbox's CDL mobile team

buffalonynews.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndbox expanded its esports portfolio Thursday with the introduction of the Call of Duty: Mobile team NYSL Mayhem. The team previously operated as Trovo Mayhem. "Call of Duty: Mobile is a massively popular game globally and it was important for us to establish a team to represent New York given the size of the market, our leadership position in it, and our existing deep roots in the Call of Duty franchise across all platforms," Andbox co-founder and chief product officer Rohit Gupta said in a news release.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Daniel Hernandez#Mobile Gaming#Nysl Mayhem#Cdl#Trovo Mayhem#Andbox Co#Subliners#The Call Of Duty League#The Overwatch League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Esports
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesaustinnews.net

Mayhem moving on to Checkmate at main tank

On a five-game losing streak and looking to fix a "floundering" run of play, according to team general manager Albert Yeh, the Florida Mayhem moved Seung-hun "Checkmate" Baek to a main tank role. The rookie Checkmate previously had operated as the Mayhem's DPS, but as the team has struggled with...
FIFAgamingbolt.com

FIFA 22 Seemingly Confirms Custom Clubs In Career Mode

In a press release by EA Sports as reported by Push Square, the developer has seemingly confirmed the existence of custom clubs in the game’s career mode. The press release reportedly teases a new “Create a Club experience”, which seems to suggest that players would finally be able to create custom clubs for the game’s career mode.
Video Gamesbuffalonynews.net

FaZe stay hot, Empire get first win at CDL Stage 5

The Atlanta FaZe earned another sweep while the Dallas Empire and Florida Mutineers won their Stage 5 openers Saturday in the Call of Duty League. The FaZe proved too much for the Paris Legion, steamrolling their way to a 250-20 win on Garrison Hardpoint, 6-0 on Miami Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Raid Control.
NFLesportstalk.com

CDL Pros Want All Teams in the Call of Duty League 2021 Championship

The Call of Duty League 2021 season still has some time left before its conclusion, but many teams and players are looking forward to the upcoming championship tournament. The CDL Championship 2021 teams have not been determined yet, and teams are doing their best to qualify. Pro Players Are Not...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

The key transfers to save CDL’s struggling teams

Should OpTic Chicago drop FormaL? Do the ROKKR need to pick up a Challengers star? Reverse Sweep’s Enigma breaks down what kind of transfers the Call of Duty League’s struggling teams can make in order to ascend as real contenders at CDL Champs 2021. It’s hard to even know who...
Video Gamesbuffalonynews.net

Dragons, Hunters advance to Summer Showdown knockouts

The 2021 Overwatch League Summer Showdown Knockouts wrapped up for the Eastern Region on Sunday with the Shanghai Dragons and Chengdu Hunters qualifying for the tournament proper. The Chengdu Hunters (7-5, 7 points) took down the Seoul Dynasty (9-3, 9 points) in a 3-2 slugfest to qualify for theSummer Showdown....
Video Gamesthedallasnews.net

Thieves, OpTiC stay perfect in CDL Stage 5

The Los Angeles Thieves and OpTiC Chicago improved to 2-0 while the Toronto Ultra won their Stage 5 debut Sunday in the Call of Duty League. The Thieves took down the London Royal Ravens 3-1. They opened with a 250-164 win on Moscow Hardpoint, and after dropping the next map 6-1 on Standoff Search and Destroy, they wrested back control with a 3-0 win on Garrison Control and 250-242 squeaker on Raid Hardpoint.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

The Old Veteran of the CDL

For James “Clayster” Eubanks, it has been a rocky road for the New York Subliners Superstar as he has faced some of the highest highs and the lowest of lows in his career. As the old veteran of the CDL looks to build on this in the next upcoming stage and Call of Duty Championship to add to his already storied resume.
Video GamesBleacher Report

Overwatch League 2021 Week 13: Chengdu Hunters' Top Plays, Prize Money

From the brink of extinction to the shores of Hawaii, the Chengdu Hunters have booked their ticket to the $225,000 Summer Showdown. One of the Overwatch League's lower-ranked clubs, the versatile pandas clawed, tooth and nail, through this week of qualifiers to clinch their trip. It's been a weird season...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

CDL’s Rookie of the Year Race

The Call of Duty League is getting nothing short of crazy as it gets later on in the season as the league is now in Stage 5 of its five-stage season. This stage, being just before the Call of Duty League World Championship. One thing in particular that is intensifying, is the CDL’s Rookie of the Year race.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook Explained

Riot Games continues to add to its playlist options, especially with the newest game mode that was released for League of Legends, "Ultimate Spellbook." Those who are wondering what the game mode really has, look no further as this game mode has players "theory-crafting" of what could be for their favorite champions.
Video GamesBleacher Report

F1 2021 Review: Braking Point Impressions, Gameplay Videos and Esports Appeal

The team at Codemasters, in tandem with EA Sports, one-upped itself last year with the superb F1 2020—and now has to do so again this year with F1 2021. A year ago, the task was sending off the old console generation in style, signaling the storied racing series had reached its apex at the right time. Thanks to tried-and-true racing, deep systems and a My Team mode, it earned a strong response (88 on Metacritic).
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are the Overwatch League Summer Showdown teams

Very few things are guaranteed during any Overwatch League season. But in 2021, it seems like the Shanghai Dragons and Dallas Fuel making tournament brackets is more reliable than death or taxes. The league’s third tournament cycle, the Summer Showdown, will include the two top teams in the finals bracket...
FIFAPosted by
Deseret News

FIFA 22 has revealed its cover stage, and new changes coming to the game

EA Sports released the first trailer for the upcoming FIFA 22 video game, including a peek at its cover star, France football star Kylian Mbappé. The trailer, which you can see below, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s production. The clip splits between scenes of real players competing on the field, followed by shots of them in the game.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Atlanta FaZe’s aBeZy reveals his true CDL dream team

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris has become one of the hottest prospects in the Call of Duty League, already taking down his opponents with ease across multiple seasons, and the future looks incredibly bright. But who would he have on his CDL dream team?. For the most part, aBeZy is looked at...
Video GamesBirmingham Star

Rokkr, Thieves win CDL Stage 5 openers

New York Subliners lost the opener of their home series on Friday, falling 3-2 to the Los Angeles Thieves in Week 1 action of the Call of Duty League's Stage 5. The Thieves joined the Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago in having won their initial matches in Group A. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy