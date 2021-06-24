Edwards signs sexual misconduct bills prompted by LSU scandal
Gov. John Bel Edwards this week signed a series of new laws designed to prevent future mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints at Louisiana colleges. The new laws set up a review board to oversee how universities handle claims of sexual abuse, close any loopholes in reporting claims, require unviersities to fire officials who fail to report abuse moving forward and require colleges to post reports relative to campus security policies and campus crime statistics on their websites.www.businessreport.com
