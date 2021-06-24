Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Edwards signs sexual misconduct bills prompted by LSU scandal

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 18 days ago

Gov. John Bel Edwards this week signed a series of new laws designed to prevent future mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints at Louisiana colleges. The new laws set up a review board to oversee how universities handle claims of sexual abuse, close any loopholes in reporting claims, require unviersities to fire officials who fail to report abuse moving forward and require colleges to post reports relative to campus security policies and campus crime statistics on their websites.

www.businessreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Lsu#Bills#Legislature#Louisiana Tech#Lsu#Usa Today#The Daily Advertiser#Husch Blackwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAKPLC TV

Gov. Edwards signs HB 409 on Title IX, other bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed 16 new bills into law on Wednesday, June 30, including one that creates a framework for the proper reporting and accountability related to possible Title IX violations. “I’m proud to have signed HB 409 by Rep. Aimee Freeman (D-New Orleans)...
Baton Rouge, LAKSLA

Gov. Edwards signs bill providing accommodations for pregnancy in the workplace

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, July 7, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill that should make things a little easier for pregnant women in the workplace. Senate Bill 215, authored by Senator Regina Barrow, provides reasonable workplace accommodations for pregnancy in the workplace. The governor says more than 70% of women in Louisiana of childbearing age are working, and now they won’t have to choose between the health of their pregnancy and keeping their job.
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mississippi lawmakers receive thousands in gifts from lobbyists for universities

JACKSON • Lobbyists for Mississippi’s public universities handed out $500 football and basketball ticket packages, picked up the tabs on $150-per-plate dinners, and gave out freebies like golf shirts and a football helmet display case to influential lawmakers. From 2019 through this year’s legislative session, lobbyists for six of Mississippi’s...
Charleston, WVSFGate

WV gov says lawmaker should resign for explicit TikTok video

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called on Saturday for the resignation of a state lawmaker who posted a sexually explicit TikTok video to his public account. State Del. Joe Jeffries was stripped of a committee assignment on Friday after word spread of the social media posting,...
PoliticsBaton Rouge Business Report

CPRA chair criticizes Nungesser’s comments about diversion project

As a result of Louisiana prioritizing its coast, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority now has the resources and funding to work on the state’s hurricane protection and coastal resilience projects, said CPRA Chairman Chip Kline, speaking at Monday’s Press Club luncheon. However, CPRA is still dealing with major political opposition to the projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy