Pitching was the star for the Tides, who salvaged a series split with Charlotte in a one-run contest. Alexander Wells, in his first start since being optioned back from the Orioles, threw five shutout innings, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out four. Wells, the Birds’ #17 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has won his last two games — one with the O’s, one with the Tides. Four Norfolk relievers combined to allow just one run, with Dusten Knight working the final 1.1 innings for his fourth save, lowering his ERA to 1.00. I hear the Orioles could use a closer.