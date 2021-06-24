Cancel
Cancer

Drinking coffee may reduce the risk of liver cancer, study finds

By Linda Hasco
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 18 days ago
After decades of negative feedback from researchers, avid coffee drinkers can now be assured that they’re doing something positive for their health, according to a new study. A report by CNN Health said that findings from the study, released Monday in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMC Public Health, suggest that...

