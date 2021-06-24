Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NYSL Mayhem revealed as Andbox's CDL mobile team

Birmingham Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndbox expanded its esports portfolio Thursday with the introduction of the Call of Duty: Mobile team NYSL Mayhem. The team previously operated as Trovo Mayhem. "Call of Duty: Mobile is a massively popular game globally and it was important for us to establish a team to represent New York given the size of the market, our leadership position in it, and our existing deep roots in the Call of Duty franchise across all platforms," Andbox co-founder and chief product officer Rohit Gupta said in a news release.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Daniel Hernandez#Mobile Gaming#Nysl Mayhem#Cdl#Trovo Mayhem#Andbox Co#Subliners#The Call Of Duty League#The Overwatch League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Esports
News Break
Overwatch
Related
FIFAgamingbolt.com

FIFA 22 Seemingly Confirms Custom Clubs In Career Mode

In a press release by EA Sports as reported by Push Square, the developer has seemingly confirmed the existence of custom clubs in the game’s career mode. The press release reportedly teases a new “Create a Club experience”, which seems to suggest that players would finally be able to create custom clubs for the game’s career mode.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Mayhem moving on to Checkmate at main tank

On a five-game losing streak and looking to fix a "floundering" run of play, according to team general manager Albert Yeh, the Florida Mayhem moved Seung-hun "Checkmate" Baek to a main tank role. The rookie Checkmate previously had operated as the Mayhem's DPS, but as the team has struggled with...
Video Gamesestnn.com

CoD: Fans Return For CDL Stage 5 Major

Fans are finally returning to the Call of Duty League. For the first time in over 400 days, the Call of Duty League returned to LAN play last month with the Stage 4 Major. Held in Arlington’s Esports Stadium, all 12 teams gathered to compete on LAN for the first time this year. However, the event featured no fans, and this was a massive miss for the League.
Video GamesBirmingham Star

Rokkr, Thieves win CDL Stage 5 openers

New York Subliners lost the opener of their home series on Friday, falling 3-2 to the Los Angeles Thieves in Week 1 action of the Call of Duty League's Stage 5. The Thieves joined the Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago in having won their initial matches in Group A. In...
NFLesportstalk.com

CDL Pros Want All Teams in the Call of Duty League 2021 Championship

The Call of Duty League 2021 season still has some time left before its conclusion, but many teams and players are looking forward to the upcoming championship tournament. The CDL Championship 2021 teams have not been determined yet, and teams are doing their best to qualify. Pro Players Are Not...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

The Old Veteran of the CDL

For James “Clayster” Eubanks, it has been a rocky road for the New York Subliners Superstar as he has faced some of the highest highs and the lowest of lows in his career. As the old veteran of the CDL looks to build on this in the next upcoming stage and Call of Duty Championship to add to his already storied resume.
Video Gamesthedallasnews.net

Thieves, OpTiC stay perfect in CDL Stage 5

The Los Angeles Thieves and OpTiC Chicago improved to 2-0 while the Toronto Ultra won their Stage 5 debut Sunday in the Call of Duty League. The Thieves took down the London Royal Ravens 3-1. They opened with a 250-164 win on Moscow Hardpoint, and after dropping the next map 6-1 on Standoff Search and Destroy, they wrested back control with a 3-0 win on Garrison Control and 250-242 squeaker on Raid Hardpoint.
Video GamesBleacher Report

Overwatch League 2021 Week 13: Chengdu Hunters' Top Plays, Prize Money

From the brink of extinction to the shores of Hawaii, the Chengdu Hunters have booked their ticket to the $225,000 Summer Showdown. One of the Overwatch League's lower-ranked clubs, the versatile pandas clawed, tooth and nail, through this week of qualifiers to clinch their trip. It's been a weird season...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

CDL’s Rookie of the Year Race

The Call of Duty League is getting nothing short of crazy as it gets later on in the season as the league is now in Stage 5 of its five-stage season. This stage, being just before the Call of Duty League World Championship. One thing in particular that is intensifying, is the CDL’s Rookie of the Year race.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook Explained

Riot Games continues to add to its playlist options, especially with the newest game mode that was released for League of Legends, "Ultimate Spellbook." Those who are wondering what the game mode really has, look no further as this game mode has players "theory-crafting" of what could be for their favorite champions.
FIFAgamingbolt.com

FIFA 22 is Powered by New HyperMotion Technology, Out on October 1

As promised, EA Sports has unveiled FIFA 22, with a trailer that intersperses real world footage with bits and pieces of gameplay from the upcoming game. As gameplay reveals go, it’s a pretty sparse one, and it doesn’t really tell us a whole deal much about the game- but thankfully, EA itself has revealed some details.
Video GamesBleacher Report

F1 2021 Review: Braking Point Impressions, Gameplay Videos and Esports Appeal

The team at Codemasters, in tandem with EA Sports, one-upped itself last year with the superb F1 2020—and now has to do so again this year with F1 2021. A year ago, the task was sending off the old console generation in style, signaling the storied racing series had reached its apex at the right time. Thanks to tried-and-true racing, deep systems and a My Team mode, it earned a strong response (88 on Metacritic).
FIFAPosted by
Deseret News

FIFA 22 has revealed its cover stage, and new changes coming to the game

EA Sports released the first trailer for the upcoming FIFA 22 video game, including a peek at its cover star, France football star Kylian Mbappé. The trailer, which you can see below, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s production. The clip splits between scenes of real players competing on the field, followed by shots of them in the game.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Atlanta FaZe’s aBeZy reveals his true CDL dream team

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris has become one of the hottest prospects in the Call of Duty League, already taking down his opponents with ease across multiple seasons, and the future looks incredibly bright. But who would he have on his CDL dream team?. For the most part, aBeZy is looked at...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

ACE Team and Nacon Reveal Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

One could argue that Chilean developers ACE Team have a bit of a hit-or-miss record when it comes to their games. One thing that can’t be argued about, though, is the fact that their games are rarely ever boring, never being afraid to explore bizarre worlds and concepts. And this is on full display with their latest title, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, which was revealed during today’s Nacon Connect, and whose reveal trailer you can check out below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy