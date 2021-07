I’m not sure how we’re already here. It’s July 2nd and I just don’t know how that’s even possible! We’re going to blink and it will be winter in no time. But let’s pump the brakes and make the most of summer while it’s here! Now is a great time to invite friends over for a backyard summer BBQ, especially after 2020. It may be too late to throw something together for the July 4th weekend, but there are plenty of weekends before fall so let’s get planning! To help kick things off, we’ve gathered everything one needs to throw the perfect summer BBQ!