SaGa Frontier Remastered & Collection sales exceed expectations, more remasters planned

Square Enix was present at E3 2021, a virtual stage in which we did not see Final Fantasy XVI, but we did see several news about its star saga. Besides of spin-off Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the Japanese company surprised with the announcement of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, a series of 2D remasters of the first six video games in the series. Although no launch date was mentioned, a 30-minute presentation that has already been leaked on the network has revealed that they will begin to be marketed from next July.