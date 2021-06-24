SaGa Frontier Remastered & Collection sales exceed expectations, more remasters planned
Compared to Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, SaGa has always been the quirkiest and most cult-esque RPG series in the Square Enix catalogue. However, SaGa recognition is steadily growing around the world, it would seem, and the sales support it. In an interview with RPG Site, SaGa series creator Akitoshi Kawazu and series producers Masanori Ichikawa and Hiroyuki Miura discussed recent events, including more potential remasters and the sales of SaGa Frontier Remastered and Nintendo Switch exclusive Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, and sales for both are exceeding expectations so far.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
Comments / 0