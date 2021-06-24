Cancel
SaGa Frontier Remastered & Collection sales exceed expectations, more remasters planned

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared to Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, SaGa has always been the quirkiest and most cult-esque RPG series in the Square Enix catalogue. However, SaGa recognition is steadily growing around the world, it would seem, and the sales support it. In an interview with RPG Site, SaGa series creator Akitoshi Kawazu and series producers Masanori Ichikawa and Hiroyuki Miura discussed recent events, including more potential remasters and the sales of SaGa Frontier Remastered and Nintendo Switch exclusive Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, and sales for both are exceeding expectations so far.

