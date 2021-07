Apple AirTag is a fascinating device, really. While we can name countless uses for these little tracking devices, Apple has been very clear about how these are not meant to locate your children or pets. Now, a recent piece of information from Australia has surfaced that suggests that you should keep your AirTag(s) away from children for safety reasons. This follows a major Australian chain store withdrawing Apple's tracking devices from sale for the same reasons, and even though Apple has designed the AirTag to meet the child safety standards, two concerns have been raised.