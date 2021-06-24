Funboy's Fourth of July Sale Is Here! Shop 30+ Luxurious Pool Floats and More

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. These days, with huge sales happening on major holidays — including July Fourth — you can practically bet on getting a deal on the TV you've been eyeing. This year, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of the most popular smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony and more. Whether you're looking for something basic and affordable for a spare bedroom or want to splurge on an 85-inch set for a cinematic experience in the living room, read on for our top recommendations on the best TVs on sale right now to buy before they're out of stock.