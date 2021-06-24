Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Funboy's Fourth of July Sale Is Here! Shop 30+ Luxurious Pool Floats and More

By Anvita Reddy
PopSugar
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunboy's Fourth of July sale is here — now is your chance to score discounts on the Instagram-famous, ultrachic pool floats and more. Some of its bestsellers, including the Giant Cabana Dayclub and Yacht Pool Float, are on sale! We curated our favorite Funboy products that are discounted up to 25 percent, so you can level up your summer adventures while saving a few bucks. Whether you've been eyeing that multiperson pool float for you and your besties or a cute lounger perfect for soaking in the sun, treat yourself to these sale finds.

www.popsugar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pool Float#Discounts#Fourth Of July#Ultrachic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Instagram
Related
Beauty & Fashionaudacy.com

Fourth of July 2021 sales: Shop deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and 48 other major retailers

The summer season means serious sales. Independence Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year. Whether the deals help you digest after your cookout, you need to get a headstart on holiday shopping, or just can't turn down a great bargain, now is a great time to dive headfirst into some summer savings from 51 major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Overstock, Best Buy, Macy's and more.
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

The Home Depot, Best Buy, Nectar and more—all the best 4th of July sale events to shop now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There's a few things you can always count on when it comes to the Fourth of July: fireworks, cookouts, celebrations with loved ones ... and epic 4th of July sale events. This year is certainly no exception, with your favorite retailers offering up a smorgasbord of can’t-miss-'em deals aplenty ahead of the big day. From meal kit services to appliances and furniture, there’s a sweet discount for just about anything you’ve got your eyes on this Independence Day.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

Amazon’s Fourth of July Sale Is Full of Great TVs at Low Prices

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. These days, with huge sales happening on major holidays — including July Fourth — you can practically bet on getting a deal on the TV you've been eyeing. This year, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of the most popular smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony and more. Whether you're looking for something basic and affordable for a spare bedroom or want to splurge on an 85-inch set for a cinematic experience in the living room, read on for our top recommendations on the best TVs on sale right now to buy before they're out of stock.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Audacy

Here are the best Fourth of July sales Walmart is offering

Whether you prefer to celebrate Independence Day with a huge Fourth of July party or a family cookout, be sure to carve out some time on America’s birthday to shop some of the best holiday sales at the country’s top retailer. Walmart has everything you need to ring in the summer holiday with their annual Fourth of July sale, with huge savings on top vacuums, furniture, kitchen appliances, and tons of decor. So if you need to restock on summer supplies, refresh your space for the season, upgrade your tech, or finally invest in that above-ground pool, here are the best items to pick up from Walmart’s massive Independence Day sale.
Lifestylepurewow.com

Your Favorite Funboy Pool Floats Are Up to 25 Percent Off (and They'll Arrive Before July Fourth)

It's almost the Fourth of July, and for some of us, that means having a full-on pool day (with bbq, of course). But what's a pool day without a float? It just isn't one. No worries, Funboy has our backs this weekend. The brand that makes some of the coolest pool floats (like the PureWow-favorite Giant Cabana Dayclub) is offering up to 25 percent off TONS of bestselling floats. Oh, and if you order between now and June 30, you'll get yours by July 2 (just in time for your day of fun in the sun).
ShoppingPosted by
E! News

Best Kohl's Fourth of July Sale Finds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you're looking for a great deal, head...
ShoppingPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Fourth of July Sales Offering Pre-Holiday Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Another week, another retail therapy holiday for scooping up deals on end-of-season inventory and summer-ready goods. If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day, the best July 4th sales are an equally opportune time to score discounts on big-ticket items ahead of your next barbecue and other outdoor gatherings. Patio and garden furnishings, grills, and beach accessories alongside home goods, electronics,
Retailarchitecturaldigest.com

All the Fourth of July Sales on Furniture and Decor We’re Shopping This Weekend

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We know you’re probably extra excited for this year’s Fourth of July festivities, but along with fireworks and burgers, there's plenty of very...
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

4th of July sale: 10 amazing mattress deals to shop from Puffy, Tuft & Needle and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. is just around the corner, and you've no doubt got visions of fireworks, grills and popsicles dancing in your head. We, on the other hand, are daydreaming about all the great mattress deals you'll be able to cop with 4th of July sale events galore.
ShoppingPosted by
Chicago Parents

Win a PoolCandy’s Little Tikes Inflatable Pool Float

With summer in full swing, we bet families are looking for ways to beat the heat. Bring along this adorable float on your next pool day!. PoolCandy’s Little Tikes – Cozy Coupe Inflatable Pool Float is in shape of the classic car you love, but now your kids can zoom around in the pool. Best for kids ages 1-3, you can let them sit in the snug seat with leg holes that let them to kick away when in the water. Plus, they’ll love the steering wheel with a beeping horn!
Shoppingbestproducts.com

Wayfair Is Having a MASSIVE 4th of July Sale — Here Are the Best Deals to Shop

If you're looking for just about any home item, chances are you can find it on Wayfair. And luckily, since the website already offers up to 60% off items in various categories, almost everything is already at a great price. Their amazing prices are the exact reason the retailer rarely has sales, but luckily, Wayfair goes all out for the holidays, and the Fourth of July is no exception. In celebration of Independence Day, Wayfair is slashing prices on some of the most sought-after products, like sofas, beds, storage, and kitchen appliances, big and small.
ShoppingPopSugar

Fourth of July Weekend Sales Have Already Started! Shop Our 27 Favorite Home Deals

A holiday weekend is exciting for the obvious reason of getting some much needed extra time off, but for us, it also instantly equates to a sale. This Fourth of July weekend, there are tons of big sales happening — the deals have already started, and we're not disappointed. If you're looking to spruce up your home this summer, then now's the time to get what you want on discount.
RetailPosted by
Variety

The Best Fourth of July Sales to Shop Today: From Apple to Blue Apron

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There’s no lack of fun elements to any Fourth of July celebration: a...
ShoppingHarper's Bazaar

Nordstrom’s 2021 Anniversary Sale Is Almost Here, But You Can Shop These Deals Now

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is almost here. Arguably one of the best shopping days of the year is just around the corner, and loads of summer essentials and timeless pieces are up for grabs. The annual sale starts on July 28th and will go through August 8th. But if you're an owner of a Nordstrom card, you'll be able to dive into the once-a-year sale earlier than the rest of us, starting on July 16th. Loads of items from your favorite brands like Nike, UGG, Zella, Barefoot Dreams, and many others, will be available at steep discounts.
Shoppingsoyacincau.com

Here are 7 simple shopping tips for you in Lazada’s upcoming Unexpected Mid-Year Sale

This post was sponsored by Lazada Malaysia. Everyone loves getting a good deal when going shopping, be it free shipping, extra discounts or super low prices. And with Lazada Malaysia set to have the Unexpected Mid-Year Sale from 5 to 7 July, there’s no better time than now to share with you seven quick tips to help get even more rewards and savings while shopping on Lazada.
ShoppingPosted by
People

16 Fourth of July Sales You Need to Shop Before the Fireworks Go Off

Score spectacular savings from Amazon, Spanx, Walmart, and more. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The holiday weekend has once again brought forth a sea of savings. So between grilling and fireworks, make sure...
ShoppingPopSugar

Under Armour's Biannual Sale Is Here, and the Deals Are Worth Shopping

We're always looking for high-performing workout gear that can take us through our sweatiest workouts, and this summer, that takes on a whole new meaning. With temperatures rising, we're already grabbing our sweat-wicking gear on our early morning runs, so it's safe to say our gear needs to perform. Plus, cute products don't hurt either, so that's why we turn to Under Armour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy