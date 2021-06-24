Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTY At 319 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Auburn, or 22 miles north of Eau Claire, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Chippewa County, including the following locations Chippewa Moraine State Rec Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH