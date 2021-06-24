Cancel
Jackson County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jackson County in west central Wisconsin * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 321 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Osseo, or 16 miles northeast of Whitehall, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Price around 335 PM CDT. Fairchild around 355 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Levis, Requa and Merrillan. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 92 and 95. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
