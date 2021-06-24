Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL WHITE PINE COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM PDT At 120 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of Schellbourne, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central White Pine County.alerts.weather.gov