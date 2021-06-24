Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Pine County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL WHITE PINE COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM PDT At 120 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of Schellbourne, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central White Pine County.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
White Pine County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Pine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy