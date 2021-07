Things got awkward during a CNBC segment in which two of Dana White’s least favorite topics were suddenly brought up to him: fighter pay and Jake Paul. The topic of fighter pay goes through fluctuating waves of being among the most discussed topics in the sport at any given moment or being a somewhat dormant issue waiting for someone or something to shine a light on the subject once more. If the right person brings attention to the topic, it can stir up some hot takes and debates for months on end.