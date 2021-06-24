Cancel
Here's Exactly What Needs to Happen for Britney Spears to End Her Conservatorship

By Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Vice
After spending 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears broke her silence on the highly restrictive legal arrangement on Wednesday. To say she wants out would be an understatement: In a searing, 23-minute speech she read in court, she told Judge Brenda Penny she has been “traumatized” by the system that has so tightly controlled her life since 2008, and demanded she be released from it immediately.

www.vice.com
