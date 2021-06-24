Cancel
Maine State

Celebrating Pride: Common Connections in Maine’s Environment

By Levi Hahn, Social Media, Creative Services Manager
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of us should take pride in what the nature of Maine provides for us—sustenance, peace, and perhaps most importantly: a safe space that is inherently meant for everyone. We can't deny that we live in a world and in a society that are filled with fear and hate of those who are deemed different, but flora and fauna care not about who one loves, how they identify their gender, or their race. The natural environment cares for everything and everyone, as long we care for it. And truly, it takes many perspectives to be able to properly safeguard the Earth and protect it from harm. We must shield it from corporate polluters, responsibly enjoy its bounty, encourage others to appreciate it, and ensure protection not only for the home we all share, but the protection of every unique being who shares it.

