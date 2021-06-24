Eau Claire man receives 3 years in prison for possession of child pornography
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been sentenced in a case involving multiple charges of possession of child pornography. 35-year-old Richard Cundy pleaded no contest to one count of possession of child pornography, with seven other counts of possession of child pornography dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Two additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed earlier this month.www.weau.com