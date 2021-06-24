How to Pay for the Digital Infrastructure the U.S. Needs
Until this month, the idea of congressional action to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in the nation’s digital infrastructure seemed like a long shot. But two weeks ago, after a month of Beltway bickering over “hard, tangible” vs. “soft, social” infrastructure, the Senate swiftly passed a separate, massive bill to fund and promote information technology investments in an effort to counter Chinese ascendency. House committees are now deliberating that package, and there is talk about piecemeal counterproposals.www.govtech.com
