How to Pay for the Digital Infrastructure the U.S. Needs

With congressional Democrats seemingly on board with a two-track infrastructure strategy — saving liberal priorities the president has called “human infrastructure” for the coming months — it appears as though the more traditional bipartisan infrastructure plan will soon face a vote in Washington. The plan, which calls for spending $1.2 trillion over the next eight years, is already on somewhat fragile ground. Republicans involved in the negotiations have expressed their willingness to withdraw support if their concerns are vaulted over by a later reconciliation bill, which is exactly what Nancy Pelosi has called for.