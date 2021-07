On Friday, July 9th, Pete Sands and the Drifters of the Utah desert will be accompanied by Xak Wolfe, “outlaw country” artist from Fort Collins, CO, showcasing their broad musical talents and creating greater awareness for The Hurting Song – an organization supporting missing and murdered indigenous women throughout North America. The concert will provide listeners a creative blend of Americana and country music with styles ranging from Folsom Prison to dirt-floor-honky-tonk. The Fort Collins community will be invited to enjoy the familiar sounds of Colorado’s front-porch country music before being transported to the Navajo deserts of Utah, all in support of bringing visibility to the plight of the indigenous communities of our continent.