UPSTACK Acquires Enterprise Network Consulting Firm PacTech Partners

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 18 days ago

Owner Chris Wright Joins Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partner and Managing Director. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired PacTech Partners, a network and communications consulting firm serving large enterprises. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Businessthurrott.com

Microsoft to Acquire RiskIQ

Microsoft announced this morning that it will acquire RiskIQ, which makes threat intelligence and attack surface management solutions. The software giant hasn’t revealed the cost of the transaction, but a Bloomberg report claims that it’s worth over $500 million. “Organizations are increasingly using the cloud to reimagine every facet of...
Softwarechannele2e.com

IT Consultant Xebia Acquires AWS Cloud Partner Oblivion

Global IT consultancy firm Xebia has acquired AWS partner Oblivion. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 397 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Oblivion is based in the Benelux...
Industry, TXHouston Chronicle

Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
BusinessLumia UK

Microsoft and NEC expand strategic partnership to boost business resiliency and growth

TOKYO and REDMOND, Wash., July 13, 2021 — Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft) and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) on Tuesday announced an expansion of their decades-long collaboration. Through a new multi-year strategic partnership, the companies will leverage Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, NEC’s network and IT expertise, including 5G technologies, and each other’s AI and IoT solutions to help enterprise customers and the public sector across multiple markets and industries further accelerate their cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Facilities Group welcomes Excel Building Services to family of companies

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Founded in 1995, Excel Building Services (“Excel”) is a national provider of janitorial and facility management services. With locations in California and New Jersey, Excel has the unique ability to service the entire United States through defined operational processes. Excel specializes in servicing distribution and logistics centers, multi-site retail locations, single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and many others. Jack Fabrique, President of Excel, was looking for a industry partner with more resources to enrich the Excel legacy and continue expansion across the country. “Teaming up with Bryson and The Facilities Group will deepen our resources to improve our customer’s experience and allow our employees room for career growth,” Fabrique stated.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Block Armour launches Zero Trust based Unified Secure Access solution

SINGAPORE (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Block Armour, a Singapore and Mumbai based cybersecurity venture, today announced the launch of its Unified Secure Access solution based on Zero Trust principles. The solution enables organizations to provide secure and compliant access to enterprise-IT systems for users working within the office or remotely. Based on the philosophy of ‘Never trust. Always verify’, the integrated solution delivers secured access to on-prem and Cloud / multi-Cloud based systems.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Symmetry Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Inclusive, Best-in-Class Service to East Bay Clients

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Symmetry Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Symmetry Real Estate, an inclusive firm that serves buyers and sellers at all levels of the market, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Technologythefastmode.com

Infovista Partners Check Point & Equinix for its Next-Gen SD-WAN Platform

Infovista has launched its next generation Ipanema SD-WAN platform, designed to deliver different workloads and applications faster and more securely across conventional Wide Area Networks and multiple cloud service providers. The Ipanema SD-WAN platform delivers the truly software-defined benefits of allowing critical applications to dynamically adapt to the real-time conditions...
Businesssecurityboulevard.com

Cybereason and Doosan Corp Partner to Secure APAC Enterprises

Cybereason and Doosan Corp Partner to Secure APAC Enterprises. Cybereason is excited to announce a partnership with South Korean multinational conglomerate and Global Fortune 2000 leader the Doosan Corporation (Doosan Digital Innovation, or DDI) to protect enterprises from sophisticated cyberattacks on endpoints and across their networks. “Our strategic partnership with...
Businessthefastmode.com

Enreach at MWC 2021: 'Mobile First' Approach to Reinvent Enterprise Communications Experience

Enreach, a leading European unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider, showcased their suite of solutions at the recently concluded MWC 2021, the first MWC where the company exhibited under the Enreach label. The Fast Mode spoke to Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director of Enreach for Service Providers in a brief interview on his experience at the event, Enreach's 'mobile-first' showcase theme and his future outlook for the telecoms industry.
BusinessLos Angeles Business Journal

Houlihan Lokey Acquires Advisory Firm Baylor Klein

Century City-based investment bank Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has purchased London-based boutique advisory firm Baylor Klein. Financial terms of the transaction, which was completed on July 8, were not revealed. Baylor Klein was founded in 2008 and focuses on mergers and acquisitions and financial advice for multinational companies in the personal...
Businessfinextra.com

CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has agreed a multi-year deal to use Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud platform. The partners say that Microsoft Azure will help CIBC to support faster, real-time, data-driven decisions, to quickly launch and scale new innovations. Azure will support the migration of hundreds...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Tech Mahindra announces Cloud Advisory Board to build cloud roadmap for enterprises

Tech Mahindra has announced collaboration with enterprises, academicians, and industry advisors to constitute a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’. The cloud advisory board will work towards accelerating cloud transformation and build a robust roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises. The constituents of the Cloud Advisory Board have a total revenue of about 2285 Bn USD and approximately spend 200 Bn USD on technology annually.
Businessaithority.com

IBM to Acquire Premier Hybrid Cloud Consulting Firm

BoxBoat Boosts Container and Kubernetes Strategy and Implementation Services Capability. IBM announced plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a premier DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider. BoxBoat will extend IBM’s container strategy and implementation services portfolio to further advance IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy and accelerate Red Hat OpenShift adoption globally.
Businesslawnandlandscape.com

Neighborly acquired by global investment firm KKR

NEW YORK – KKR, a global investment firm, has acquired Neighborly, a provider and franchisor of home service brands. KKR acquired Neighborly from Harvest Partners, and financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1981, Neighborly connects more than 10 million residential and commercial customers with a community...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Focus Financial Partners to acquire two firms and add another partner

Focus Financial Partners, a network of independent wealth management firms, announced last week that two affiliate firms, The Colony Group and XML Financial Group, are set to acquire an RIA and a wealth management practice, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. Focus also announced that Sonora Investment Management, an RIA, will join as a partner firm at the same time.
Rochelle Park, NJroi-nj.com

Executive search firm acquires global culture consultancy

Rochelle Park-based executive search firm ZRG has acquired a global consulting and advisory firm, it announced Thursday. ZRG said in a news release that it has acquired Walking the Talk, an 11-year-old firm based in Amsterdam that is focused on aligning culture with strategy. CEO Carolyn Taylor will continue to...

