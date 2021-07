MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A team of police officers helped get a man home to Indiana after he was abandoned by his travel companions in Alabama on July 4th. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared the story on their Facebook page. They said that 23-year-old Willinaus Bolin, from Indianapolis, is autistic and was traveling to Florida on Sunday night with “friends” when they pushed him out of the car and robbed him at a gas station in Montogomery.