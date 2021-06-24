Most of Minnesota Now Experiencing Moderate to Severe Drought
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Drought conditions continued to spread across Minnesota last week. The updated U.S. Drought Monitor from the National Weather Service shows moderate to severe drought conditions were found everywhere except the northeast corner of Minnesota, where conditions were rated as abnormally dry. There were also pockets of abnormally dry conditions in central, northwestern, and southeastern Minnesota, including a tiny portion of northeast Olmsted County and sections of Wabasha and Winona Counties.kdhlradio.com
