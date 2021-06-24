Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mission Hills, KS

KC payday loan businessman sentenced for fraud

Posted by 
St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 18 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Mission Hills, Kansas, man was sentenced in federal court today for a bankruptcy fraud scheme related to his online payday loan company. “It’s ironic that someone who made a fortune loaning money to others, would try to cheat his own creditors,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. “This business owner engaged in a two-year scheme of lies and deception during his bankruptcy proceedings by secretly holding onto assets instead of paying what he owed. The bankruptcy system relies on the honesty, openness, and accuracy of debtors, and in return grants those debtors a fresh start free of debt. This defendant made a mockery of the system in the hope that he could discharge over $7.5 million in debt while maintaining a luxurious lifestyle for himself.”

stjosephpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hills, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payday Loan#Gross Income#Bankruptcy#Kc#United States#The Bankruptcy Court#Lts#Claw Consulting#Llc#Red Stag Holdings#S Bean Finance#Agile Fish#Red River Exploration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Kansas City, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man skips sentencing for debt selling scam

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A federal judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a Kansas man who skipped his sentencing for a debt selling scam that involved millions of dollars. Joel Tucker, of Prairie Village, pleaded guilty last year to criminal counts of transporting stolen money, bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Federal agents search for 3 who escaped Missouri jail

ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — Federal agents on Saturday joined the search for three men who escaped a suburban St. Louis jail Friday. The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for 38-year-old Walter Wilson, 47-year-old Jason William Woolbright and 31-year-old Joshua Brown, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The men were being...

Comments / 1

Community Policy