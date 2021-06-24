Woodard Cleaning & Restoration Winner of St. Louis Magazine's A-List 2021 Award

Indochino, a made-to-measure retailer of shirts and suits, has opened its first location in St Louis, at Plaza Frontenac. The Vancouver, Canada-based brand allows customers to pick out fabrics and other options, such as lapels, pockets and monograms, for suits, shirts, pants and coats. An Indochino employee takes the customer's measurements and helps select options. The garments are made to the customer's measurements and shipped to them a few weeks later, officials said. Garments usually are shipped in three to four weeks, according to Indochino's website.