HBO MAX Teases Looney Tunes Season Two With Ten More Episodes Of Playing It Safe

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor my money, the Space Jam take on the Looney Tunes is looking far more correct than what HBO MAX offers, but nowadays we need to pick apart everything that worked and make it palatable for subjective tastes. Characters like Pepe le Pew and Speedy Gonzales are no longer seen as socially relevant while disarming Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd makes me pine for the days where Pete Browngardt wasn’t producing this shit and instead doing Uncle Grandpa again, but here we are.

www.bubbleblabber.com

