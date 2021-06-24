HBO MAX Teases Looney Tunes Season Two With Ten More Episodes Of Playing It Safe

Disney has dominated the screens for the past few years, and this has been shown through its acquisition of all marvel properties. Most recently was Disney+ series ﻿Loki, which just streamed its fourth episode last night. ﻿For those of you who haven't seen ﻿Endgame, ﻿look away now (Seriously are you living under a rock?). ﻿ ﻿﻿Loki﻿ follows Tom Hiddleston's character in the aftermath of what is collectively known amongst Marvel fans as the 'Time Heist'. Within Endgame we see the likes of Captain America, Tony Stark and Antman infiltrate the events of the first Avengers film and as a result, this gives Loki ample opportunity to disappear with the tesseract. And the series picks up from there. And what a ride it has been. Now we have a look at the final episodes in a new Loki trailer.