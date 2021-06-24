Cancel
Internet

New, Online VERSATEX Community Offers the Homebuilding Industry Unique Opportunities for Communication, Learning and Growth

 18 days ago

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Launched this spring to weave together education, creativity, growth and innovation throughout residential design and construction, the online VERSATEX Community is sponsored by VERSATEX Building Products. VERSATEX is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of premium cellular PVC trim. CEO John Pace likens the Community...

IndustryStamford Advocate

Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
EngineeringStamford Advocate

The revolutionary role of AI in identifying and extracting evidence to be explored in a webinar featuring Chris Pashos and Matt Michelson

International HEOR and RWE research organization Genesis Research is presenting an interactive webinar and Q&A at 11am ET on Thursday 15 July on ‘How artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be incorporated across the product lifecycle to better identify and extract the evidence you need’. Hoboken, New Jersey (PRWEB)...
Frostburg, MDfrostburg.edu

Revised Communication Programs Create New Opportunities for Today's Digital World

Undergraduate students have new options for communication programs starting in Fall 2021. The Communication Studies major has been revised so that students now select a track in Strategic Social Media or Strategic Communication Leadership. These areas are currently seeing strong job market growth, which is expected for many years to come. In addition, any student—regardless of major—can now choose to minor in Social Media.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Quick and Creative Thinking Aids in Another Successful AIS Auction

Aaron Industrial Solutions Holds Successful Auction for Medical Device Manufacturing Company. In early June, Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) of Aaron Equipment Company helped find a solution to a problem for a publicly traded, multinational, medical device manufacturing company by removing their surplus equipment for an auction. This sale centered around a single department that was surplus to their current operations and, with some tricky hurdles to clear, stakeholders were very happy with the outcome.
BusinessStamford Advocate

The Facilities Group welcomes Excel Building Services to family of companies

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Founded in 1995, Excel Building Services (“Excel”) is a national provider of janitorial and facility management services. With locations in California and New Jersey, Excel has the unique ability to service the entire United States through defined operational processes. Excel specializes in servicing distribution and logistics centers, multi-site retail locations, single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and many others. Jack Fabrique, President of Excel, was looking for a industry partner with more resources to enrich the Excel legacy and continue expansion across the country. “Teaming up with Bryson and The Facilities Group will deepen our resources to improve our customer’s experience and allow our employees room for career growth,” Fabrique stated.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Block Armour launches Zero Trust based Unified Secure Access solution

SINGAPORE (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Block Armour, a Singapore and Mumbai based cybersecurity venture, today announced the launch of its Unified Secure Access solution based on Zero Trust principles. The solution enables organizations to provide secure and compliant access to enterprise-IT systems for users working within the office or remotely. Based on the philosophy of ‘Never trust. Always verify’, the integrated solution delivers secured access to on-prem and Cloud / multi-Cloud based systems.
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

Six Figure Mentors Offers Unique Opportunities to Master Digital Marketing

The program includes dynamic mentorship, coaching, and training support dedicated to helping students skyrocket their online businesses. The onset of the pandemic has seen a major change in the business world, and society in general. While the final results remain unclear, it is clear that many businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, have been floundering in this new environment. This change has also given rise to a new wave of online business success. The online world requires new and different skills than previous business landscapes, so Six Figure Mentors have decided to create a program to address this change.
Orlando, FLwmfe.org

COMMUNITY COMMUNICATIONS INTRODUCES NEW MANAGING EDITOR

WMFE | WMFV WELCOMES PUBLIC MEDIA VETERAN TO ITS NEWSROOM. Community Communications, Inc. taps public media rising star, LaToya Dennis to fill the role of news director and managing editor for the award-winning 90.7 WMFE newsroom in metro Orlando and 89.5 WMFV in The Villages, Leesburg and the Golden Triangle.
EducationSmoky Mountain News

Outdoor Industry program offers new study track

A third track is now available within Western Carolina University’s Professional Outdoor Industry Certificate. The Trailblazer track now joins the High Impact Outdoor Leadership and Entrepreneurial Strategy Tracks in the certificate program that launched this spring. “The Trailblazer track allows participants to customize their certificate by choosing workshops that best...
Technologyarxiv.org

Physical Interaction as Communication: Learning Robot Objectives Online from Human Corrections

When a robot performs a task next to a human, physical interaction is inevitable: the human might push, pull, twist, or guide the robot. The state-of-the-art treats these interactions as disturbances that the robot should reject or avoid. At best, these robots respond safely while the human interacts; but after the human lets go, these robots simply return to their original behavior. We recognize that physical human-robot interaction (pHRI) is often intentional -- the human intervenes on purpose because the robot is not doing the task correctly. In this paper, we argue that when pHRI is intentional it is also informative: the robot can leverage interactions to learn how it should complete the rest of its current task even after the person lets go. We formalize pHRI as a dynamical system, where the human has in mind an objective function they want the robot to optimize, but the robot does not get direct access to the parameters of this objective -- they are internal to the human. Within our proposed framework human interactions become observations about the true objective. We introduce approximations to learn from and respond to pHRI in real-time. We recognize that not all human corrections are perfect: often users interact with the robot noisily, and so we improve the efficiency of robot learning from pHRI by reducing unintended learning. Finally, we conduct simulations and user studies on a robotic manipulator to compare our proposed approach to the state-of-the-art. Our results indicate that learning from pHRI leads to better task performance and improved human satisfaction.
EconomyDeming Headlight

Ready for new careers, new industries and new opportunities

Getting back to “normal” for our community post-COVID means there’s likely a “new normal” for many who are thinking about their careers in a new way, along with businesses seeking to bring on workers in a new way. For those job seekers and businesses, there’s a new initiative called Ready...
BusinessBenzinga

Roblox's Unique Business Model Offers Several Potential Growth Arenas

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has experienced extraordinary growth by offering a virtual space known as the "metaverse" for tweens which is both a gaming playground and a social hangout. The stock is down more than 20% from its highs in early June when the video game platform company announced seemingly solid operating results for May. But its strategy to provide exclusive content to increase engagement is on track as it recently announced a new virtual hangout based on Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit series Stranger Things.
Businessmartechseries.com

Karbo Communications Fueled by 30% Growth and Industry Awards; Adds Event Management Services, U.S. Introduction Package for International Companies, Social Media Employee Advocacy Program and Adaptable Content Offerings

Agency sees 95% Client Retention Rate during 2020-21 Karbo Communications, a top-ranked U.S. technology public relations (PR) and digital marketing agency, today announced 30% revenue growth and the expansion of service offerings based on shifts in market and technology drivers. “Changing business practices brought on by the pandemic have caused...
HealthEurekAlert

ACC, Wondr Medical to create new digital educational channel enabling interactive learning opportunities for global cardiovascular community

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) and Wondr Medical are collaborating to create a new digital channel on the Wondr Medical Platform that will amplify the global reach of ACC's educational content on a dynamic new platform. The partnership also provides access to ACC's world-class content to the existing clinical users of Wondr Medical.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Symmetry Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Inclusive, Best-in-Class Service to East Bay Clients

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Symmetry Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Symmetry Real Estate, an inclusive firm that serves buyers and sellers at all levels of the market, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
BusinessStamford Advocate

e-PlanSoft™ Granted SOC2 Certification: Leading Cloud-based Electronic Plan Review Company Certified at Top-Level Security Compliance

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Leading cloud-based electronic plan review developer e-PlanSoft™ today announced that it has achieved SOC2 certification for reporting. SOC, which stands for System and Organizational Controls, is a framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for the purpose of providing regular, independent attestation of the controls that a company has implemented to mitigate information-related risk. The certification is granted to those organizations that have proven to adhere to a highly stringent set of policies, procedures, and systems controls across multiple categories called Trust Services Criteria.
Blue Earth County, MNThe Free Press

History center offers new online search

MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s newest research tool is an innovative convenience for patrons who’d like to access materials when the nonprofit’s history center is closed. “Now, if you want to do research at 2 a.m. while you’re in your PJs, you can,” said Heather Harren, BECHS’ communications...
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

Havis Introduces a New Suite of Rugged Swivel Arm Mounts

WARMINSTER, Pa. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Havis is pleased to launch a new suite of Swivel Arm Mounts. These rugged solutions are ideal for lightweight devices and limited space applications. Offering optimal device placement for both the driver and front passenger seats, their tension hold design protects occupants and equipment in quick maneuvers and crash situations. The Swivel Arm Mounts allow for easy adjustment and maintain positioning without a locking feature.

