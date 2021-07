Indie-pop duo Talk Time unveils their wistful new release “Dead Weight.”. Singer-songwriter Edson Choi and multi-instrumentalist Mike Nissen joined forces to conceive this stunning twosome. Their smooth tone paired with atmospheric arrangements makes their music so intoxicating. This latest piece hooks you in with that same sonic bliss. Talk Time reveal, “Musically the song takes some inspiration from one of our all time favorite tunes--Prince's 1999 opener ‘Let's Get Crazy’. The track opens with Prince preaching to carpe diem to a rapturous congregation, and to not let the devil ('elevator' was his metaphor for the Devil according to His greatness) take us down. "Dead Weight" is less carpe diem--and more let's learn to deal with the devils within us in order to prevent destruction and extinctions.”