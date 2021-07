Libby experts from OverDrive are coming to help you access our library’s digital collection of ebooks and audiobooks through the free Libby app! If you haven’t used the FREE Libby app yet to borrow digital titles from our library, join at 10:00 to learn how to Get Started with Libby. This virtual session will get you up to speed on everything you need to know to get started with Libby, including: • Finding your library and signing in • Navigating the app • Browsing and searching for titles • Borrowing titles and placing holds • Managing notifications • And much more Want to learn the experts’ favorite tips and tricks? Join us at 10:45 for the Libby Deep Dive session, where OverDrive experts will show you how to get even more out of our Digital Collection. Just have a few minutes? Want to ask the experts a few questions? Joe and Marissa have an open period at 10:35 (following Getting Started and before the Deep Dive) to chat!