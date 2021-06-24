Cancel
Surfside, FL

Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund

By Gaby OC
This is from our friends at Neighbors 4 Neighbors. They have set up a fund for the Surfside victims and their families. Hers's a note from N4N Director Katie Meager:. In response to this morning’s tragedy Neighbors 4 Neighbors is setting up Surfside Building Collapse Fund. The goal of this fund will be to assist the victims in the long term with unforeseen costs and things not covered by insurance. We will work with the City of Surfside and F.R.I.E.N.D. Miami-Dade’s Long Term Disaster Recovery Group to best help those effected by this tragedy.

