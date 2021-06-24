Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

S.D. Farmers Union opposes proposal to slow First Class mail delivery to five days

By Todd Epp
ktwb.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYANKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A proposal by the U.S. Postal Service to slow down first-class mail delivery draws heat from the South Dakota Farmers Union. Currently, first-class mail is supposed to be delivered within a one to three-day time frame. However, to cut costs, USPS has proposed extending that to five days.

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Business
State
South Dakota State
Yankton, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#S D#U S Postal Service#First Class Mail#S D Farmers Union#First Class#The U S Postal Service#Sombke Says Farmers Union#Wnax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
USPS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrykentuckytoday.com

Survey: Increased costs, delays could drive Americans away from USPS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An overwhelming majority of Americans would oppose USPS actions to deprioritize mail service, has little-to-no awareness of the postage increases due to take effect in late August and believers more service delays and postage increases would push most Americans to consider alternatives to using the mail. That...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Postal reform should deliver better results

Fixing the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) broken business model was never going to be easy. Proposals range from complete privatization to expanding into nonpostal businesses to raise revenue for an organization that has lost money in every quarter of each year since 2009. H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2021, does not provide either of those solutions, both of which raise strong objections from each side of the aisle, but it does include some positive changes that will begin to stabilize the agency’s finances.
POTUSNPR

Company That Wasn't Picked To Make Mail Trucks Is Suing The U.S. Postal Service

An electric vehicle manufacturer is suing the U.S. Postal Service for what it alleges was bias in picking a company to make its latest fleet of delivery trucks. Congressional Democrats are skeptical of the contract, too. Though USPS has cast the new vehicles as a "major step forward" toward a greener future, some Democrats are saying the plan doesn't go far enough.
Agriculturewnax.com

Several Minnesota Farmers Union Priorities Approved During Legislative Session

Several priorities for Minnesota Farmers Union members were contained in legislation passed by State Lawmakers this session. MFU Government Relations Director Stu Lourey says getting biofuels infrastructure approved along with funding for expanding smaller meatpacking facilities and reauthorizing the Farmer Lender Mediation program were all legislative wins. He says one...
Minnesota StateJournal

MN Farmers Union sees priorities advanced in session

ST. PAUL – The 2021 Minnesota Legislative session ushered in several priorities that Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) advocated, including funding to expand small and mid-scale meat and poultry processing, building out biofuels infrastructure and investing $70 million in broadband internet. “These investments are critical as we recover from the pandemic,”...
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Bryan business experiencing issues with mail delivery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan business is having some ongoing issues with the mail. A+ Glass & Mirror says for more than a year there’s instances when they aren’t getting mail on a daily basis. The business finally received mail for this week on Thursday. They say their regular...
Economystrictly-business.com

Farmers Union Midwest Agency – Protecting What Matters Most

At Farmers Union Midwest Agency (FUMA, www.fumainsurance.com), protecting where you work, where you live, what you own, and the ones you love is the top priority. FUMA provides insurance protection to individuals and businesses of all sizes. Through their agents, agency partners, and The Farmers Union Organization, FUMA strives to provide strong relationships with agents and customers to exceed expectations and demonstrate the highest level of customer service. FUMA provides personalized protection and quality services to their agents, customers, and Farmers Union members. While striving to be the premier purveyor of insurance in the Midwest, Farmers Union Midwest Agency utilizes market partners, agents, and the stability of their own company to protect and serve customers to promote better, safer communities.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

No mail delivery on Monday

U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday for observance of the July 4 holiday. There will be no regular mail delivery and limited collection runs will be conducted throughout Pittsburgh and the Western Pennsylvania District which includes ZIP code areas 150-168. However, Priority Express Mail...
IndustryBoston Globe

Postal Service’s strategic plan will slow mail service in many places

Las Vegas, Seattle, San Diego, Orlando, and countless communities in between will see mail service slow by as much as a day under the US Postal Service’s strategic restructuring plan, a Washington Post analysis shows. The new delivery regimen, for which the agency seeks regulatory approval, disproportionately affects states west...
IndustryBenzinga

Capacity Issues Keep E-Commerce Shippers On Their Toes

Much has been written about shipping capacity issues on the ocean and on the nation's truckload lanes, but those capacity issues continue to filter down to the last mile, and that has e-commerce shippers worried. That is one of the issues that Vince DeAngelis, vice president of carrier partnerships for...
EconomyWTOP

Enhanced federal unemployment benefits will continue until at least August

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After over a week of fast-paced legal activity and a spate of court orders to block Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) from cutting off expanded federal unemployment benefits early, Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany P. Robinson disclosed that federal benefits will continue until at least August.
Health101.9 KELO-FM

Day 1 of medical marijuana in S.D.: There are lots of questions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Typically, both on the radio and here on the web, KELO.com News tries to give you answers. However, on the first day of legalized medical marijuana in South Dakota thanks to Initiated Measure 26 passed last fall by the voters, we have lots of questions.
Shelbyville, TNShelbyville Times-Gazette

Several oppose proposed Shelbyville tax rate

Over a dozen Shelbyville residents spoke during a heated public hearing on the proposed $1.59 tax rate during City Council’s Tuesday night study session. Twelve of the speakers presented arguments against the new tax rate. Many stated this tax rate comes at a wrong time and that the City needs to be more fiscally responsible so they can lower the tax rate to, at or below the state certified rate of $1.36.

Comments / 0

Community Policy