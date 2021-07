Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Michael Jacquet. The 6-foot-1-inch cornerback was a surprise addition to the roster last season. Used as an outside corner when Avonte Maddox missed time to an injury, Jacquet saw a lot of time late in the season. Jacquet played poorly in the Dec. 27 game against the Dallas Cowboys, allowing seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. His size could be an asset against some of the bigger receivers in the league, and an additional year of experience could help him bounce back. If the Eagles do not add another veteran cornerback to the roster, Jacquet could contribute once again and play better and continue to improve. [BLG Note: We did see Jacquet lining up as CB2 during OTAs, for what it’s worth.]