Meet the Brokers

What got you started in the brokerage business on the Vineyard?. I moved back to the Vineyard from a career in design in New York City. In some ways I fell into real estate … I already had a retail background, working in the fashion design field for almost ten years. My grandfather bought some lots near downtown Oak Bluffs, built some houses and eventually sold them. He owned a painting company that serviced the town buildings of Oak Bluffs and many of the beachfront Victorian homes. It was somewhat of a family interest that drew me in. This year marks my 22nd year in brokerage!