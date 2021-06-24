Isolated storms reported throughout valley

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The National Weather Service reports the heaviest activity is moving out of the Las Vegas valley, though some showers and storms are possible into the evening.

UPDATE 3 P.M.: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired before 2 p.m. However, the flood advisory is still in effect until 4 p.m. Click here for more information about the alert.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flood Advisory was issued earlier today for the southeast part of Las Vegas valley.

The warning is in effect until 2 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., there are more than 3,000 customers without power in the Las Vegas valley.

More information about outages here .

