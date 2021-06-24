Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Isolated storms reported throughout valley

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2York5_0aePSva900

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The National Weather Service reports the heaviest activity is moving out of the Las Vegas valley, though some showers and storms are possible into the evening.

UPDATE 3 P.M.: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired before 2 p.m. However, the flood advisory is still in effect until 4 p.m. Click here for more information about the alert.

ORIGINAL STORY
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flood Advisory was issued earlier today for the southeast part of Las Vegas valley.

The warning is in effect until 2 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m., there are more than 3,000 customers without power in the Las Vegas valley.

More information about outages here .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy