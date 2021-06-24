Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

It’s once again time for Congress to start posturing about not taking a month off

By National correspondent
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA million years ago, while working at another outlet, I had an idea for a story. I knew that members of Congress liked to take August off, but I also knew that this often meant holding events in their districts. In a fit of passion for American democracy, I enlisted an intern to help call congressional offices to learn how they planned to spend their summer recesses, with the idea that we might present a picture of hard-at-work legislators delivering for their constituents.

www.washingtonpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Hastert
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Olympia Snowe
Person
Rob Wittman
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Gerry Connolly
Person
David Perdue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Pta#House Freedom Caucus#Republican#D Wis#The Highway Trust Fund#Medicare#Nexis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Video: Why Congress brought back earmarks after a 10-year hiatus

A practice that Congress ended one decade ago could now make or break President Biden’s first-year agenda: earmarks. The earmark process allows lawmakers to direct federal funds to specific projects, as opposed to federal agencies. It was ended a decade ago following corruption and waste scandals, but Congress hopes new disclosure rules and restrictions will foster bipartisanship in a narrowly divided Capitol. This newfound bipartisanship could make the difference for Biden’s agenda, much of which is unlikely to pass through a 50-50 Senate without garnering the necessary 60 votes that are needed to break a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a daunting task as he weighs his options for appointing Republicans to a special committee to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. Formally, his picks need approval from Democratic leaders, who wrote the rules for the panel. Informally, McCarthy’s choices can't upset...
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Left-Leaning Groups Pressure Schumer to Act on Voting Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of left-leaning organizations are asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to schedule a new vote this month on Democrats' sweeping voting and elections bill, a top priority for the party that Republicans blocked from debate last month. In a letter sent to the New York Democrat...
Texas StateAOL Corp

Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature on Monday bolted for Washington, D.C., and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in America. Private planes carrying a...
POTUSWashington Post

GOP anti-vaxxers are sacrificing citizens’ lives for political gain

Here is perhaps the most important medical and political fact of our time: 99.5 percent of all covid-19-related deaths in the United States occur among unvaccinated people; 0.5 percent of covid deaths occur among vaccinated people. If you tell people not to be vaccinated, you add to the former category.
LawPosted by
Axios

Republicans push to ban "discrimination" against unvaccinated people

State Republican lawmakers around the country are pushing bills — at least one of which has become law — that would give unvaccinated people the same protections as those surrounding race, gender and religion. Why it matters: These bills would tie the hands of private businesses that want to protect...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Democrats' spending flip-flop

Senate Democrats plan to offset some of their “soft” infrastructure spending by using dynamic scoring — a budgetary practice many of them called a gimmick just a few years ago. Why it matters: The total size of the Democrat-only reconciliation bill will depend in large part on how much of...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

#ArrestTrumpNow Trending On Twitter – Is This Rhetoric Bad For Democracy?

The hashtag "#ArrestTrumpNow" was trending on Twitter, exceeding 200,000 tweets by Monday afternoon. It began late Sunday after the American political action committee MediasTouch (@MeidasTouch) released a video that sought to contradict a claim by former President Donald Trump that the January 6 assault on the Capitol Building included "peaceful people."
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid compares Texas Republicans to the Taliban

MSNBC host Joy Reid referred to recent Texas Republican pro-life bills as "Talibanism." On Monday, Reid, host of the MSNBC show "The Reid Out", shared an opinion piece written by Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin. The op-ed titled "Republicans now stand for lawlessness and disorder" criticized the abortion ban signed by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott back in May.
Dallas, TX6abc

Donald Trump wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential straw poll with 70%

DALLAS, Texas -- Former President Donald Trump bathed in the adulation of an adoring crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday as he easily won the informal straw poll of attendees when they were asked who they'd like to see run for the White House in 2024. The political...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi offers support for Cuban protests

Aggrieved Cubans protesting government dysfunction gained a powerful voice on Monday when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) praised the demonstrators' bravery and condemned all efforts by the communist government to stifle rights of dissent. "The call for freedom and basic rights by the people of Cuba peacefully taking to the streets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy